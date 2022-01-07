After 100 Days in Captivity, 28 Abductees Regain Freedom in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

After staying more than 100 days in kidnappers den, some 28 people kidnapped from communities in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger state on Wednesday regained their freedom.

The victims were released after their families reportedly paid over N18 million ransom to the kidnappers. Each of the victim families was said to have paid about N600,000.

THISDAY learnt that those released were conveyed in a commercial vehicle from the Zamfara and Kaduna border and dropped at Doka village in Kaduna state by their captors from where they trekked several kilometers through the bush to the main road.

It was learnt that the relations of the freed abductees took them over at the main road.

It was jubilation galore in Kagara town headquarters of Rafi local government when 10 of the released victims who are Christians arrived at their Church.

When contacted Niger State Police Commissioner, Mr. Monday Bala Kuyars, confirmed the story, saying the victims were released after “Serious dialogue” with their kidnappers and most probably because the heat from the military and police operation in the area was getting too hot for the kidnappers.

Kuyars said he could not confirm if the abductees relations paid any ransom to the bandits to facilitate their release but added that “ I heard something like that.”

On Tuesday bandits resumed their operations in the Rafi Local Government Area axis after a break kidnapping two Chinese nationals and killing at least three Nigerians working at the Zungeru Hydro Electric Dam. Nothing has been heard about those kidnapped since then.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

