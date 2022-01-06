Musa will Win APC National Chairmanship Race, Says Advisory Council

Laleye Dipo in Minna

As the race for the occupant of the national chairmanship seat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) hots up, the Senator Sani Musa Advisory Council has boasted that the serving Niger State senator will clinch the coveted position.

The Advisory Council hinged its optimism on the acceptability of the contender by stakeholders at home and outside the state and his contribution to the development of his constituency.

Alhaji Bissala Babasule, the spokesman for the Council, said in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna on Thursday that Senator Sani Musa will emerge victorious in the race because he is liked by the young and the old within and outside the party.

“We are forging ahead with our mobilization of stakeholders to ensure total victory for Senator Musa and win we shall because we are sure of support from other states and even the national leadership of our party at the legislative and executive levels.

“Doubting Thomases and prophets of doom will be put to shame at the end of the day. Our victory will surely bring about tremendous social, economic and political developments of our dear state and Nigeria.

“It (Sani Musa’s victory) will transform the country and hand over the political leadership of our nation to the youth whom he represents,” Babasule said in the statement.

He said the aspirant has the full support of the Niger State Executive Council of the APC, adding that the state chairman of the party spoke glowingly about the aspirant when he (Musa) presented his letter of intent to the party.

“The event was like a carnival and all those that spoke, spoke glowingly about him and also threw their weight behind his aspiration. If the state party leadership is stoutly behind one of its own, what other support does anyone need to clinch victory,” he said.

On Musa’s achievements in his Niger east senatorial zone first as a businessman and a federal legislator, Babasule said: “He (Musa) employed not less than 500 liaison officers from the 99 wards to the Niger east senatorial zone and has embarked on one form of project or the other in each of the nine local government areas of his constituency at personal costs to him because of the interest he has for the emancipation of his people and realization that everything should not be left to government.

“Every discerning mind will still and will continue to remember the role played to ameliorate the sufferings of the people in his constituency during the Covid-19 era which led to lockdown with the distribution of edible items to his constituents. This is apart from regular distribution of farm inputs to farmers, scholarship to indigent students and medical care for the aged.”

He therefore urged everyone to join hands with the Council to ensure victory is achieved.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

