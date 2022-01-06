MultiChoice Reintroduces Step Up Offer for DStv, GOtv Customers

MultiChoice Nigeria has announced the return of its popular ‘Step Up’ offer for its DStv and GOtv customers.

According to a statement from the pay TV company, the offer gives customers opportunity to pay less for more world-class entertainment content starting from yesterday, for a limited period.

It explained that with the ‘Step Up’ offer, DStv and GOtv customers who upgrade or reconnect on the next higher package, would get a further boost to an even higher package within 48 hours at no additional cost.

This means a step up to more great entertainment, it stated.

“It’s our mission to give the best entertainment to our customers at all times. We see this offer as an opportunity to get our customers to enjoy the great content that is currently available on higher packages for less, thereby giving them something to get excited about this January,” the CEO, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said.

According to the statement, new, active or disconnected DStv customers on the Yanga package who upgrade to Confam package, would get boosted to enjoy programming on Compact package.

Similarly, those on Compact package who renew on Compact Plus will get boosted to experience DStv Premium.

“The next few months has something for everyone on DStv & GOtv. Upgraded customers will be able to enjoy world-class sporting action together with original local content, international movies, series, telenovelas, music shows, news and kids’ entertainment on the Step Up offer.

“Meanwhile, GOtv customers currently on the Jinja package who renew on Jolli package will get boosted to Max package. While GOtv Jolli customers who upgrade to Max will enjoy the brand new GOtv Supa package at no additional cost.

“The best local content is available on GOtv Supa, customers can enjoy Africa Magic Urban, Honey TV and WWE. While the kids get entertained with Nick Jr and Nick Toons amongst other channels dedicated for kids.

“DStv and GOtv Customers who are currently disconnected can simply reconnect during the offer period to benefit,” it added.

