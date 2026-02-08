Bridging the Protein Gap: Olam Agri’s Strategic Resolve in a Growing Nigeria

GUEST COLUMNIST By Ade Adefeko

Nigeria stands at a demographic crossroads. With a population now exceeding 240 million—the largest in Africa and the sixth-largest globally—our nation is expanding at an annual rate of 2% to 3%. However, this demographic surge is decoupled from a critical nutritional reality: Nigeria is profoundly protein deficient. While the global average meat consumption sits at roughly 64kg per capita, Nigerians consume a mere 15kg per capita. The disparity in egg consumption is even more jarring, with Nigerians consuming 60–80 eggs annually against a global average of 160–170.

At Olam Agri, we view these statistics not just as data points, but as a call to action. As the Director of Corporate and Regulatory Affairs, I see our mission clearly: we must bridge this “protein gap” to ensure that Nigeria’s demographic dividend does not become a developmental burden due to malnutrition and stunted growth. At a Strategic session on Livestock ‘with emphasis on Poultry feed’, Olam’s Sameer Wadhera spoke in a deep dive of the impending storm and how we should navigate same.

Navigating the ‘Perfect Storm’ of 2024–2025

The poultry and livestock sector, which saw steady growth until 2023, has faced a “perfect storm” over the last 24 months. The dual pressures of skyrocketing input costs and a critical shortage of Day-Old Chicks (DOC) have strained the entire value chain. In 2024 and 2025, the scarcity of quality DOCs became a significant bottleneck, preventing farmers from restocking and meeting the rising demand for affordable protein. Coupled with the volatility in the grain markets that feed our livestock, many smallholder poultry farmers were pushed to the brink.

Olam Agri has had to navigate these challenging years by doubling down on efficiency. We recognized that to stabilize the market, we had to address the feed-to-protein conversion ratio, ensuring that every kilogram of feed produced translates into maximum nutritional output for the consumer.

Scaling the Livestock Value Chain for Future Resilience

Despite these headwinds, Olam Agri’s commitment to the Nigerian livestock sector remains unwavering. Our current strategy involves scaling up our poultry feed production, which currently contributes significantly to the national estimate of 1.7 million to 2 million metric tonnes. For 2026 and beyond, we are already on course to provide higher number of DOCs, thereby ensuring a strong supply for the Broiler Farmer and also providing for bridging the protein deficiency in Nigeria.

By supporting the “protein bridge,” we are not just selling feed; we are powering a vital industry that employs millions and nourishes hundreds of millions. As we move through 2026, our focus is on restoring the availability of DOCs and enhancing the accessibility of high-quality, fortified feed. We believe that by stabilising these upstream inputs, we can bring the Nigerian egg and meat consumption levels closer to the global average, ensuring a healthier, more productive workforce for the decade to age.

• Adefeko is the Director Corporate and Regulatory Affairs Olam Agri and ex-Officio NACCIMA