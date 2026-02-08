You’ll Reap What You Sow, Wike Tells Govs, Senators, Others Supporting ‘Betrayers’

*Says Tinubu’s supporters don’t need governor to mobilise for presidentBlessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, yesterday warned governors and other leaders, claiming that a “message from the gods” portends a grim fate for those who align with “betrayers.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors headquarters in Port Harcourt, Wike cautioned that those who supported political disloyalty would eventually be consumed by the same treachery they endorsed.

Wike, who has been embroiled in a long-standing political feud with Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State, suggested that the spiritual laws of karma would soon catch up with his detractors.

“Let me tell you one thing: today is the 7th of February. Whoever is watching, whether you are a senator, whether a House of Reps member, or a minister, whether you are a governor and you support betrayers, people will continue to betray you in life,” the minister declared.



He described the psychological and physical toll such a betrayal would take, warning that his opponents would be left speechless when the tables turn.

“Betrayal is your portion, and the day you will be betrayed, you will not have a mouth to say anything; there you will collapse. You will reap the seed that you planted.”



Wike noted that while it took his own successor several months to turn against him, those currently supporting “betrayers” would face faster rebellion from their chosen heirs.

“Watch every governor who is doing his second tenure, who has ambition to put a successor and is supporting a betrayer – you will never survive it.



“The day your successor comes in, my own took some months; your own will start immediately. This is what the gods of the land have told me to tell you people”, he declared.

The minister emphasised that political loyalty is a spiritual and moral obligation, asserting that “betrayal will follow you everywhere” for those who violate this code.



He urged politicians not to take his warnings for granted, framing the current political landscape as a harvest of past actions.

“You will reap it; whatever you sow, you will reap it,” he said, reiterating that the infrastructure he commissioned yesterday, including a radio station and a situation room, would serve as a base for those who remain committed to President Bola Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda, standing in contrast to those he labelled as unfaithful.

Meanwhile, Wike also declared that the supporters of President Tinubu in Rivers State would not require the backing of a sitting governor to mobilise for the president’s re-election bid in 2027.

The minister praised the Rivers State Renewed Hope Ambassadors’ coordinator, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, for what he described as extensive grassroots mobilisation across the state.

“I have said before that Rivers State is a no-go area, and I want to say again that this State is totally for Tinubu. We have ensured that all 23 local governments and zonal coordinators have been inaugurated. That day, Nigerians all over the world watched that Rivers State is a no-go area.”

According to him, “we don’t need to have a governor to mobilise for Mr. President; we don’t need to. We have all it takes to be on our own: senators, assembly members, council chairpersons, National Assembly members, and party chairs of APC and PDP. We have mobilised ourselves to commit. If you say you are supporting somebody, there is no need for the person to bring his resources; you have to make a commitment, and this is what our leaders have done.”