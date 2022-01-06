Financial Autonomy for Legislature, Judiciary Will Strengthen Democracy, Says Ekiti Speaker

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Funminiyi Afuye, has said the financial autonomy granted the legislature and judiciary by Governor Kayode Fayemi would fortify democracy and enhance development in the state.

Afuye attributed the level of achievements recorded by the sixth Assembly in the State to the grace of God and the dedication of lawmakers as well as the unflinching support of workers.

Speaking in the House of Assembly, Ado Ekiti during a special prayer session heralding the New Year, held yesterday, Afuye said Fayemi’s prompt approval of financial autonomy for the judiciary and legislative arms would enrich democracy in the State.

“Let me also appreciate the executive arm of government headed by the State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi for its obvious determination to develop the State and the cooperation with the other arms of government which had enhanced a conducive environment for legislative duties,” he said.

Assuring that he would make the welfare of workers a priority, Afuye, however, charged all stakeholders to be more dedicated to their duties towards achieving the desired goal of a better Ekiti.

“I pledge that the Assembly would continue to legislate on issues that would boost good governance and strengthen democracy in the State,” he said.

Also, the Chairman of the Assembly Service Commission, Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, commended workers of the Assembly for their commitment, saying the diligence of the workers helped in restoring the core values of Ekiti as championed by the state government.

Olatunbosun pledged the commitment of the Commission to make the legislative service better and motivate workers to be more proactive and dedicated to the duties in the new year.

The Clerk of the House, Mr. Tola Esan and the Chairman of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), Gbenga Oluwajuyigbe, praised the lawmakers for their support and pledged the continued dedication of workers to their responsibilities.

In his sermon, Pastor Femi Ojuawo of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Dominion parish, Ado Ekiti, praised the lawmakers for allowing peace to reign in their midst, stressing the importance of peaceful coexistence in the interest of their legislative duties to the development of the State.

Ojuawo also prayed for a peaceful conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

