Banditry: Northern Groups Condemn Masari’s Call for Self-defence

*Bandits free two Baptist students, one still in captivity

Francis Sardauna in Katsina and John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), yesterday, said it was ridiculous for Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State to ask hungry and angry people of the state to defend themselves against the marauding bandits terrorising the state.

Masari, had at different times, asked residents of the state to acquire weapons and defence themselves against bandits and kidnappers.

In another development, two of the remaining three abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School, Damishi, Kaduna, have been released after spending about six months in captivity.

Addressing journalists in Katsina, the North-west Coordinator of the Coalition, Jamilu Aliyu, revealed that the state has 438,808 unemployed people with a poverty rate of about 80 per cent.

Quoting statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Aliyu noted that, the unemployment rate in the state was a looming danger resulting from the failure of leadership.

Aliyu reiterated that in a state like Katsina with a poverty rate of close to 80 per cent, making it the second poorest state in Nigeria, it would be very cumbersome for the governor to achieve his self-defence call.

He added that acquiring weapons by citizens in the name of self-defence would increase bandits’ cells and lead to greater instability and deepen insecurity in the state.

According to him, the Masari-led government is currently displaying its incapacity or unwillingness to tame the monster of insecurity, thereby exposing Nigerian security forces to danger and sending civilians to early graves.

He said governance was not about enjoying the perks of office and shifting responsibilities to the vulnerable but selfless services that require commitment and willingness to systemically guide followers to the right path.

He, therefore, implored the state government to fight unemployment, poverty and illiteracy, whom he described as the tripod upon which banditry has been nurtured to its current monstrous stage.

“Statistic from the National Bureau of Statistics for the last quarter of 2020 showed that Katsina has a 25.5 per cent unemployment rate with about 438,808 people unemployed. The statistics on the poverty rate in the state is a sign of danger resulting from failure of effective leadership.

“It is ridiculous to think of arming hungry and angry people of a state like Katsina with a poverty rate of close to 80 per cent, making it the second poorest state in Nigeria and expect to achieve positive results.

“Your Excellency sir, you should perish your thought of self-defence and admit to the great people of Katsina that you are no longer in control and cannot foster solutions to their societal problems, then seek genuine help or kindly resign,” he said.

However, Chairman of the Kaduna State Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Joseph Hayab, who disclosed the release of two Baptist students, in a telephone chat with THISDAY, said one student was still being held captive by the bandits.

Bandits had invaded the school on July 5, 2021, and abducted 121 students. The bandits have been releasing the students in batches and collecting ransom for each batch released.

The first batch of 28 students were released on July 25, 2021 after N100 million was allegedly paid for the release of all the students but the bandits decided to be releasing them in batches.

Hayab said one student was released on Tuesday December 28, 2021 while one was released on Saturday January 1, 2022, adding the student released on Saturday, had earlier escaped from the bandits, but was recaptured.

“Two of our remaining three Bethel Baptist High School still being held by bandits have been released. One was release on Tuesday December 30, 2021 while the other one was released on Saturday January 1, 1022.

“Now we have only one child left with the bandits. The one that was released on Saturday initially escaped four days ago, but he was recaptured by the bandits and taken back. His parents were full of joy. They paid ransom for their release”, the CAN chairman said.

