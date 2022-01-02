In New Year Messages, Govs Seek Collective Approach to Tackle Insecurity

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri, Amby Uneze in Owerri, Laleye Dipo in Minna and Fidelis David in Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN); Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum; Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma have canvassed collective approach to end security challenges confronting the federation.

In separate New Year messages yesterday, the governor urged Nigerians to support governments and security forces to put an end to insecurity across all states of the federation.

While rejoicing with the people of the state, Akeredolu said despite the hurdles and the challenges experienced in the outgone year, God’s grace sustained the state, her people and the country at large.

He charged the people to rekindle hope and gear up for the struggle ahead, saying the challenges of Covid-19, insecurity and economic downturn witnessed in the country would be confronted with vigour.

“Let us pray for Nigeria in the new year. We will surely surmount these challenges. We shall rise and emerge even stronger than before. I urge us all to continue to support the government at all levels.”

In his own statement, Zulum promised more support to security forces and vigilance groups in bringing to an end over 12 years Boko Haram insurgency in the state.

He said: “I am committed to ensuring more support for our security forces and the indefatigable local vigilantes that are helping us.”

“Part of our strategy for strengthening resilience is the bold step that we took in closing down the internally displaced persons’ camps in Borno State as a whole. Although we have explained in details the reasons behind the action, for the sake of clarity, I will summarise as follows:

“We closed the IDP camps to clean up the places and give our people dignity as well as purpose.

Living in IDP camp is not what we are used to, or what we like as a people. Therefore, we believe that a safe life of dignity is a right for all the citizens of Borno, and indeed Nigeria.

“The IDP camps were becoming a slum where all kinds of vices were happening including prostitution, drugs and thuggery in some cases. No responsible leadership will allow people to live an undignified life under its watch.

“The idea of IDP camp was, and remains an interim measure to provide safety especially during the peak of the insurgency. Consequently, the camps were not meant to continue forever.

“The question of closure of the camp was not a matter of if but when. Efficient managers would agree that there is no better time than now to get things done. As part of the closure, we continue to learn lessons, adapt our strategy and make necessary changes as we go along.”

In a message by the Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel, Bello pledged to build on the gains recorded by his administration in previous years this 2022.

Bello also promised to sustain the fight against all forms of criminalities for the socio economic growth of the state.

He called on the people to “have hope and trust” in the ability of his administration to deliver on its promises and consequently ensure the growth of the state.

Bello asked the people to be also optimistic and encouraged by the fact that his APC-led administration would not relent in sustaining the ongoing Infrastructural revolution aimed at improving the general well-being of the people

He said the administration would sustain the fight against insecurity and warned the people of the resurging Covid-19 pandemic before renewing his call for the strict observance of all precautionary measures as outlined by the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) and other agencies.

“The security of the state will remain the administration’s major focus in the New Year in order to stop banditry and other criminal tendencies towards sustaining the relative peaceful and harmonious coexistence in the state” the governor said.

On his part, Uzodimma advocated a renewed and collective effort by the people of the state to stamp out violence and other forms of criminality in the state in 2022.

He pledged that the government would work in concert with the security agencies to ensure a safer Imo in 2022 and beyond.

He also pledged that his administration would redouble efforts to redress the infrastructural deficit it met on assumption of office.

According to him, the huge capital outlay in this year’s budget of over 74 percent of the total budget was a sign that there would be more developmental projects in the state.

The governor noted that some opposition elements had sought to destabilise the state and arrest its progress, but expressed gratitude to God that they have been overwhelmed.

