Breaking:  Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Dies at 93 

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has joined his ancestors.

The first class monarch who ascended the throne on March 4, 2026 died at the age of 93.

It was learnt that the Olubadan joined his ancestors early Sunday morning, at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

When contacted to confirm the demise of the monarch, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of UCH, Mr. Toye Akinrinlola, said “we are still not aware but I am already working on it. I will get back to you as soon as possible.”

A source at the Popoyemoja Palace of the monarch, said “I am not aware. The palace is calm. I cannot confirm to you.”

The death of Oba Adetunji is coming 22 days after the death of another prominent monarch in Oyo State, the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Jimoh Oyewumi.

Efforts to reach the spokesman of the state governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, were not successful at the time of filing this report.

Details later ……

