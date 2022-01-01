Air Force Chief Charges Newly Promoted Officers to End Insurgency

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, yesterday called on officers promoted to senior ranks in the military to generate ideas to tackle security challenges gripping the nation and bring it to an end.

This comes as members of the 41 Regular Course of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) celebrated members of the course, who were promoted to the enviable ranks of major general, rear admiral and air vice marshal respectively.

Amao, who spoke in Abuja, said the beneficiaries of the promotion exercise should bring to bear their wealth of experience in tackling security challenges confronting the nation.

He said promotion was the beginning of another phase in the career of the promoted senior officers.

“To those of you who have been elevated, I urge you to see your promotion as the beginning of another phase of your career in the service, which of course, comes with greater responsibilities.

“I am particularly elated because this is indicative that the Nigerian Air Force now has more strategic and analytical minds in our pool of manpower resources to bring to bear their knowledge and experience on how to tackle the security challenges facing the nation,” he said.

Speaking at the reception held at the National Defence College, the President of the 41 Regular Course Alumni Association, Major Lancelot Anyanya (rtd), expressed joy at the elevation of members of the course in the three services.

He said the promotion was the outcome of perseverance and hardwork which were the hallmarks of the 41 Regular Course.

He thanked the federal government and the military high command for finding the affected officers worthy of elevation.

He tasked his course mates to remember that such promotion was a call to higher responsibility and expressed confidence that they would deliver on their areas of assignment.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, who was represented by the Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Maj. Gen. Yusuf commended the celebrants for reaching the peak of their career.

Chairman of Amnesty Office, Col. Dickson Dikio, also expressed happiness with the promotion of the officers.

Senior military officers, spouses, children and friends attended the get together.

The military, early in the week, announced the promotion of 235 senior officers to their next ranks in the Navy, Army and the Air Force.

They were decorated on Thursday by the three services.

