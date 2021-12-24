Presco Attains Improved Performance, Rewards Workers

The Managing Director, Presco Plc, Felix Nwabuko has commended workers for their dedications and contributions to the growth of the company despite various challenges.

Addressing workers at a ceremony to mark the end of the year 2021, Nwabuko explained that the company attained 235,000 tons of Fresh Fruit Bunches (FFB) this year, adding that while 19,000 tones vegetable oil was refined in 2020, 48,000 tones vegetable oil has been refined this year, exceeding last year’s record by about 30,000 tones.

The Managing Director was full of praise for the quality team, field workers and all workers for their dedications.

He enjoined the staff to sustain the tempo for more impressive result in the year 2022, pointing out that, “We will also ensure that you partake in that prosperity”.

The company also used the opportunity to honour its long serving workers.

Award categories ranged from long service award to best in department and to the MD’s special award.

Paul Hameed of the Relations Department received the MD’s special award while Mr. Edem Eyo emerged overall best staff of the company in 2021.

According to the Relations Manager, Tony Uwajeh, the awards and recognition would serve as motivation to all staff.

