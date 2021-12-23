Bandits Attack Kaduna Community, Kill One, Abduct 20

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A soldier has been killed while over 20 people were abducted by bandits in an attack on Angwan Gwari, a suburb in Sabon Tasha area in Kaduna metropolis.

The incident, according to a resident of the area, who pleaded anonymity, occurred at about 9pm on Tuesday.

He said the bandits who were dressed in military uniforms were many and were well armed.

Speaking in a telephone interview with THISDAY Tuesday evening, he said: “It was at about 9pm when we heard gunshots.

“Initially we thought it was knock-out from the boys in the community until we realised that it was bandits that had invaded us and residents were alerted.

“I quickly called Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, but he didn’t pick my calls. I sent him a text message but there was no response.

“I then called my classmate who is a retired Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) who is resident in Kaduna and he quickly acted by alerting the Commandant of the Strike Force.

“Unfortunately before the security personnel could come, a retired soldier was killed by the bandits.

“They left with over 22 people. I don’t know the specific number of I am sure that over 20 people were abducted.

“The security agencies could not come in time because of the bad roads in our area.

“You know in the whole of Sabon Tasha and its suburbs, there are no good roads, so that is also a serious challenge that we are facing in times of emergencies like this.”

He described the incident as sad, adding that everybody in the community is living in fear.

He added that many people have relocated from their homes to safer areas following the attack.

Spokesman of the Kaduna state Police Command, Mohammad Jalige, could not be reached when contacted as his mobile phone was not connecting.

The attack came hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited President Muhammadu Buhari over the killings of 40 people in Giwa Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

