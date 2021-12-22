House Investigates Maltreatment of Nigerians at Togo Airport

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its committees on foreign affairs, national security and intelligence to liaise with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to investigate a viral video showing how Nigerian travellers coming from the United States of America through the Eyadema International Airport, Togo, were humiliated and maltreated by Togolese security personnel.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP, Delta).

Moving the motion, Elumelu recalled that on December 18, 2021, a video surfaced on the social media where some Nigerian travellers who transited at the Gnassingbe Eyadema international airport were seriously brutalised, maltreated and humiliated by Togolese security personnel.

He noted that the Nigerians were travelling on Ethiopian airlines from the United States of America to Lagos, only to get to Lome on transit and were told that their connecting flight was full and therefore, could not continue the trip.

He said the House was aware that this had infuriated the Nigerian travellers, when some of them tried to protest to the management of the airlines, they were brutalised, rough handled and shackled by Togolese security personnel for trying to claim their rights and speak against the incompetence of the airlines.

Elumelu said the House was also aware that after the humiliation and intimidation, the travellers were left stranded at the airport with the option of finding their way down to Lagos at their own cost.

He said instead of the security personnel to aid the passengers in getting back to their desired destination which was fully booked for and confirmed by the airline, they decided to brutalise and humiliate the passengers and by extension, disregarding Nigeria as a country.

He was worried that if the action was left unquestioned it would give security personnel in other countries the impetus to treat Nigerian travellers with disdain, disrespect and further brutalisation, hence the need for an urgent investigation.

The lawmaker said the assault meted out on innocent Nigerian travellers who were not accused of breaching any known law or committing any crime, was barbaric, inhumane and totally unacceptable, and against international best practices.

Adopting the motion, the House directed the Committees to investigate the matter and report back as soon as possible.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

