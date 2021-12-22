Glo Joy unlimited promo: Excitement as More Car Winners Emerge in Onitsha, Ibadan

A 23-year-old Anambra-based businessman, Chinedu John Anierobi, and 53-year-old Ibadan auto mechanic, Mutiu Owolabi, have emerged the latest winners of brand new Kia Rio cars in the ongoing Glo customer appreciation promo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

The very elated Anierobi, who expressed appreciation to the telecoms giant after receiving his car in Onitsha, Anambra State, said: “This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy.”

Narrating his experience when he was first contacted via a telephone and informed about the car gift, Anierobi said he thought it was a scam but he danced for joy when he discovered that it was indeed real.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, Owolabi shed tears of joy as he ignited the engine of the Kia Rio car he won in the promo. “I never knew God had prepared such a beautiful end of the year gift for me”, he said.

The Ibadan event which had in attendance the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, was the second prize-presentation to be held by Globacom in Ibadan. 51 other winners of television sets, power generators and refrigerators also received their prizes yesterday.

Apart from the car winner in Onitsha, 41 other lucky subscribers also received home appliances at a well- attended ceremony at Gloworld office at the Head Bridge.

The other winners also expressed excitement and gratitude to Globacom. Chijioke Kenneth, a civil servant who won a generator set, said the gift will avail him an opportunity to enjoy power supply during the Yuletide season. On his part, Ibeh Chimezie who won a refrigerator showered prayers and encomiums on the telecommunications company. In his words, “I am over the moon. Globacom should keep up the good work. Initially, I had doubts but now I am very excited that it’s a reality. This is a year-end bonus for me. I am indeed grateful.”

Reacting to the presentation of a television set to him, a joyous recipient, Augustine Nwodo, a bus driver who resides in Delta State, stated that he didn’t expect he was going to win. “I am very excited. I didn’t expect this. It is going to be an excellent Christmas for me, thanks to Globacom. I appreciate their help.”

A cinematographer, Ifeanyi Amara, who also won a refrigerator said he was not sure until the refrigerator was handed over to him. He added that, with the gift from Globlacom, it will be possible for him to preserve his drinks and food.

Bello Oluwarinumi, 34, a trader said:”All I needed to complete my shop was a power generator. I just ended an 8-day fasting asking God to give me an end of the year gift when the call came from Glo that I won a generator”.

Rasheed Aweda Sunday, 29 year- old mechanic who won a fridge said he was in his workshop when he received a call that he won. “I am too happy for words. May God continue to bless Globacom “, he said.

More presentation ceremonies are scheduled for Kaduna and Uyo on 23rd December. Ibadan will again play host to a new set of winners on 29th December alongside Warri, Delta State, while the promo train will resume in Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 6 before returning to Lagos on January 13, the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on January 20 and back to Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos for the finale on January 27.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

