El-Rufai: Only Death Can Stop Bandits from Striking

* Briefs Buhari on the murder of 40 persons in Kaduna

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said that those involved in terrorist activities or banditry do not repent, but only get stopped by death.

El-Rufai, who spoke with newsmen on Tuesday after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja, declared that his administration was committed to ending the terrorists reign by dispatching them to meet their creator.

He said he was at the Villa to brief the president on the recent attack by terrorists in the state which claimed 40 lives.

According to him, the whereabouts of the bandits are not hidden but the military was mindful of the collateral damage it could cause the civilian community if they were to descend on them.

The governor said he asked for the intervention of the president for more deployment of security forces and a comprehensive operation to flush out the terrorists.

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

