Osinbajo Directs NAFDAC, SON, Other Govt Agencies to Support Nigerians’ ‘Hustle’

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has directed all relevant government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to support the “hustle” of Nigerians engaged in different enterprises by creating a conducive and enabling business environment.

Speaking on Monday at the State House, Abuja at the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinics Stakeholders’ review meeting attended by heads and representatives of agencies including SMEDAN, BOI, NEXIM, BOA, SON, FIRS, NAFDAC and others Osinbajo, sent a clear message to the relevant MDAs on their specific role to support the “hustle” of Nigerians.

According to him, “everybody knows that Nigerians are enterprising, practically every Nigerian has some kind of business, as they say, some hustle or some other things that they are doing.

“People need the right environment and that is what our role is, to ensure that we understand that it is to facilitate and make it easier, not to become a stumbling block or a tollgate,” the VP stated while reiterating that the agencies’ job is to make things easy for the MSMEs to do their business.

He also stressed the hardworking nature of the average Nigerian, noting that “this is a country where people want and desire to work,” but added that ‘the constraints are what we have to address. This would be dealt with by human beings and not spirits.”

In addressing the challenges, the VP mentioned that “our creativity and innovation must be first and foremost to remove the obstacles, that is what will solve Nigeria’s problems, implementation of the grand policies that we have and it depends on us.”

Osinbajo spoke about how it has taken some young Nigerians three years to get registration numbers for their businesses. He said he was told that in some other close African nations, the same registration takes six weeks.

He said: “if you get food and drugs administration registration anywhere else, you can be in a Nigerian supermarket… and they come and compete with our own people here. This is happening in every respect, even with exports.”

Earlier in her remarks, Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Ambassador Mariam Katagun expressed her appreciation to the Vice President for his leadership role, and also praised the stakeholders and State governors for their collaboration and cooperation in holding MSME Clinics.

Those that graced the meeting included the Managing Director of Bank of Industry, Mr Olukayode Pitan; Executive Director of Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Dr Ezra Yakusak; Director-General of SMEDAN, Dr Dikko Umaru Radda; Managing Director of NEXIM Bank, Mr Abba Bello; Managing Director of Development Bank of Nigeria, Mr Tony Okpanachi; Director-General of Standards Organisation of Nigeria, Mallam Farouk Salim and Managing Director of Bank of Agriculture, Mr Alwan Ali Hassan.

Others include the representatives of CAC, FIRS, NAFDAC, NITDA and Access Bank.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

