Ivorian President, Quattara, Inaugurates New Embassy in Abuja

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The President of Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara, has inaugurated a new embassy for his country in Abuja.

The president, who was also in Abuja to attend the 60th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) yesterday on the sidelines of the solemn opening of the Summit, inaugurated the new Côte d’Ivoire Chancery in Nigeria and ECOWAS.

Located in the Embassy district of Abuja (Diplomatic Drive, Central Area), the Chancellery, whose foundation stone was laid by Ouattara in December 2018, is built on an area of 8130 m. It is a three-storey building which comprises, according to the current Ambassador of Côte d’Ivoire to Nigeria, Kalilou Traore, eight ambassador’s offices, 15 agents’ offices, three large meeting rooms and a presidential suite.

Speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic at the ceremony, the Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Diaspora, Mrs. Kandia Camara, said the work is the expression and symbol of the quality of exceptional relations of friendship and cooperation between Nigeria and Côte D’voire. “It is also the fruit of the vision of President Ouattara, who takes a special interest in Ivorian diplomacy.

“This new building will undoubtedly contribute to the promotion of the brand image of our country and increase its visibility in Nigeria and ECOWAS,” she said.

She stressed that the prospects for cooperation between the two countries are hopeful, revealing that with more than 860 billion CFA francs in global trade, Nigeria is the first African trading partner of Côte d’Ivoire.

In this context, she invited Nigerian businessmen to strengthen their partnership with their Ivorian counterparts.

Camara also expressed the hope that the new Embassy building, “which will also play an interface role between our country and ECOWAS,” will constitute a solid foundation for the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries as well as for exchanges with Nigeria, ECOWAS and all partners, while being the House of Côte d’Ivoire.

The ceremony ended with a guided tour by the president of the Republic.

The Nigerian Government was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar, and ECOWAS by the President of the Commission, Mr. Jean Claude Brou.

