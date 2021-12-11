Unilever, Lafarge Donate 80-bed Isolation Centre to Ogun

Omolabake Fasogbon

The Ogun State Government has taken delivery of 80-bed isolation centre donated by Unilever Nigeria Plc and Lafarge Africa Plc. The donation was part the donors’ effort to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 in Ogun State.

Commissioning the centre recently, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun commended the companies for their doggedness and renewed fight against COVID-19.

Abiodun who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele promised that the centre would be manned by qualified health personnel, expressing that the gesture would nip the spread of COVID-19 in the bud in the state.

Also commenting, Ogun State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker expressed delight at the intervention. He said, “Through our strategic engagements, we were able to collaborate to deliver this facility for managing cases of COVID-19 and other possible health outbreak in the state. We appreciate the two companies for this gesture.”

Managing Director of Unilever West Africa, Mr Carl Cruz stated that the collaboration between Unilever and Lafarge was part of the company’s vision and commitment to sustainable living.

He said, “A huge part of our operations is domiciled in Ogun State. Through the years, we continue to have a close relationship with the governor, the government and citizens of the state. As the state with one of the largest congregations of industries in Nigeria, we have enjoyed support from the state. It is not surprising that we are here today to further push the boundaries of providing state -of -the art health care facility to support the government and its people, in their drive to achieve a novel healthcare system to combat COVID and other health challenges”.

Describing the centre, he said,” This isolation centre is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It has an in-house facility for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) Testing, an ambulance response, a Computed Tomography (CT) scan facility, operating theatre, mobile x-ray machines and multi-parameter patient monitoring equipment, amongst other facilities.”

On his part, Managing Director and Country Chief Executive Officer at Lafarge Africa, Khaled El Dokani reaffirmed the firm’s commitment to building sustainable cities, as well as supporting initiatives that would promote good health and well-being.

“As a firm that is committed to building progress for people and the planet, Lafarge resolutely stands side by side with the government and the people of Ogun state in combating the spread of coronavirus and relieving its impact on people. This isolation centre is a continuation of our support to communities and the Government of Nigeria to limit the human and economic impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic”, he said.

