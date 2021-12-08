Lawmakers Ask FG to Adopt Artificial Intelligence in Curbing Insecurity

Urge Police, Navy to establish security divisions in Ondo, Kogi

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives has urged the federal government to liaise with the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN) to provide advanced methods of curbing insecurity in Nigeria.

The resolution of the lawmakers was sequel to the adoption of a motion titled, “Need to Support Home Grown Technology in Nigeria,” sponsored by Hon. Oluyemi Adewale Taiwo.

Moving the motion Taiwo noted that Dr. Olusola Ayoola is the founder the Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria (RAIN), which is involved in gathering Geospatial intelligence that developed the Carbon Emission Tracker Drone (CETD) to help the country deal with insecurity as the surveillance system can help security agents trace bandits and terrorists to their hideouts.

He said the House is aware that in August 2021, 21–year-old drone maker, Ignatius Asabor made media headlines for his invention, but has since left the country after he was offered employment by a Technical Company in Finland, which discovered him on Facebook.

He expressed worries that many of Nigeria’s talented innovators seem to be fleeing to other countries who offer them mouth–watering deals whereas the federal government seems uninterested in granting them an enabling environment to thrive.

Adopting the motion, the House mandated its Committee on Science and Technology to ensure compliance.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers, while adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Obua Azibapu Fred, urged the National Environmental Standards Regulatory Agency (NESREA) to carry out an environmental impact assessment of telecommunications masts base stations antenna in Nigeria and submit a copy of its report to the House.

Moving the motion Fred noted that over the years, numerous telecommunications masts have been erected in different towns and cities by telecommunication companies to enhance their services.

He also noted that despite the apprehension of many Nigerians about the negative effects that the masts may have on human health after many years, more telecommunications masts are still being erected indiscriminately by the Telecommunication Companies.

He said the House is aware that medical experts and scientists have expressed divergent opinions on the harmful effects of the telecommunications masts on the health of people living near the location of the masts which may be attributed to prolonged exposure to radiofrequency radiation emitted from the masts.

He added that there’s need to carry out environmental impact assessments of telecommunications masts base stations in Nigeria to take precautionary measures to avoid the catastrophic effects of cumulative radiofrequency radiation on the citizens.

Meanwhile, the House has urged the Nigeria Police Force and Nigerian Navy to urgently establish more security divisions and mobilize additional security personnel to Ilaje land in Ilaje/Ese–Odo Federal Constituency of Ondo State and its neighbouring communities to investigate the cause of insecurity and bring the culprits to book.

The House also urged the Chief of Defence Staff to approve the immediate establishment of a Naval security outpost to man the vast waterways used by invaders in Bagana community in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State.

It mandated its committees on Police Affairs, Navy and Legislative Compliance to ensure implementation.

The resolutions of the lawmakers were sequel to the adoption of the prayers in separate motions sponsored by Hon. Kolade Victor Akinjo and Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Ali Halims at the plenary.

Moving his motion, Akinjo expressed concerns that Igbokoda, the headquarters of Ilaje Local Government Area, despite its size and population, has been a difficult terrain in recent times due to the cult clashes which often destroy properties, loss of lives and injury to members of the affected communities.

He lamented that the situation has caused untold hardships to the people who now live in constant fear of being attacked and are unable to freely conduct their businesses.

He said: “Worried that the clashes have assumed a frightening dimension with the killings that happened in broad daylight even as a popular music Deejay known as DJ Donniyen was killed on his way to a musical concert. Recalls that in 2019, an appeal was made to establish more security outposts with adequate personnel in Ilaje/Ese–Odo Federal Constituency in addition to the existing two Police Stations located at Igbokoda in IIaje Local Government Area and Igbekebo in Ese–Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State to secure the crime–prone area. Cognizant that the security challenges confronting the IIajej Ese–Odo Federal Constituency, need the collaborative efforts of various security agencies, especially as the festive season is approaching. Disturbed that the prevalent insecurity in Ilaje land has adversely affected socio–economic activities in the affected communities and Ondo State at large.”

On his part, Halims, moving his motion lamented that Bagana is currently bedevilled with insecurity as warring factions of the infamous Agatu crises who took refuge in Bagana are often clashing, which often result in the loss of lives and properties of members of the community.

