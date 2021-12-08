Catholic Priest Abducted in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure

The Catholic Diocese of Ondo yesterday confirmed the abduction of one of its priest of St. Peter Clavar , Ilara Mokin in Ifedore Local Government Area of Ondo State, Rev. Fr. Joseph Ajayi by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen were said to have abducted the priest along the Akure-Ikere Expressed in Ondo State on Monday.

THISDAY gathered that the incident happened while the priest was travelling in his Toyota Corolla car on Monday.

THISDAY also gathered that the cleric, was traveling to Akure , the Ondo State capital from Ikere Ekiti State when the hoodlums struck and whisked him away.

The Secretary to the bishop of the Ondo Catholic Diocese, Jude Arogundade , Rev. Fr. Victor Ibiyemi, who confirmed the incident said the abductors had contacted the church demanding a sum of N20 million ransom.

“ We are on it since morning, they (kidnappers) have contacted the church, demanding N20million,” the cleric disclosed.

Meanwhile, all efforts to get reaction from the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Funmilayo Odunlami proved abortive as of the time of filling this report.

