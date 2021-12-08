Buhari Transmits 2021 Finance Bill to N’Assembly

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Senate yesterday received the Finance Bill 2021, transmitted by President Muhammadu Buhari to the National Assembly for consideration and passage.

The request by the President seeking the passage of the bill into law was contained in a letter dated December 7, 2021, and read at plenary by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan.

Buhari in the letter explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to the provisions of Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He explained that the Finance Bill, 2021, seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise, fiscal and other relevant laws.

The president added that the bill provides for enhanced Domestic Revenue Mobilisation efforts to increase tax and non-tax revenues; and ensure Tax Administration and Legislative Drafting Reforms, particularly to support the ongoing automation reforms by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Buhari stated that upon passage, the bill would accelerate International Tax Reforms to enhance the taxation of non-resident individuals and companies that nevertheless derive profit from Nigeria; and implement Financial Sector Reforms to support ongoing capital market reforms relating to Securities Lending Transactions, Real Estate Investment Trusts, Init Trust Schemes and the recapitalisation of Insurance Companies.

He noted that the Finance bill would also prioritize Critical Public Financial Management Reforms regarding the FIRS’ vital role in coordinating tax administration as well as the enforcement of key fiscal rules under the 1999 Constitution, Finance (Control and Management) Act and other relevant laws.

