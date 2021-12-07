No Nigerian Shortlisted for BBC African Sports Personality Award

For the up teeth time, the shortlist for BBC African Sports Personality of the Year 2021 award was announced yesterday with no Nigerian sportsman or women selected.

The six contenders for the accolade were chosen by a panel of journalists from Africa and the United Kingdom.

The panel selected a shortlist based on the best African sporting achievements on the international stage in 2021 (between January and September).

The impact of the person’s achievement beyond their particular sport was also taken into account.

The nominees are: Eliud Kipchoge (athletics), Faith Kipyegon (athletics),Ntando Mahlangu (para-athletics), Christine Mboma (athletics), Edouard Mendy (football), and Tatjana Schoenmaker (swimming).

BBC said voting will close at 23:59 GMT on Sunday, 19 December and the winner of the award will be announced on Friday, 7 January 2022 on Focus on Africa television and radio and on the BBC Sport website.

