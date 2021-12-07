NDLEA Launches National Drug Control Mastar Plan

Michael Olugbode in Abuja, Ugo Aliogo and Oluchi Chibuzor in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has launched a five-year national action plan in Abuja. The launch is in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Speaking at the launch of the strategic document, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the NDLEA, Brig General Buba Marwa (rtd), said the five-year national action plan would address the drug problem and its associated consequences in the country.

He said the master plan, built on four major pillars, addresses the drug issues in a comprehensive, balanced, human rights-focused and gender-responsive manner.

The NDLEA boss, who was represented by the Secretary of the agency, Shadrach Haruna, said there has been three previous blueprints in the past and the NDCMP 2021-2025, the fourth and newest version, is built on the foundation of the three previous editions.

Marwa said: “I wish to start this remark by acknowledging the support of the European Union through the “Response to Drugs and Related Organised Crime in Nigeria” project (NGAV 16) and the UNODC for its enormous support to drug control activities and especially to the development of NDCMP 2021-2025, which is best described as a pragmatic “road map” to achieving our national drug control goals.”

He said: “The NDCMP is a five-year national action plan that addresses the drug problem and its associated consequences. There have been three previous blueprints, namely the inaugural 1999-2004 edition, the second edition covering the period 2008 to 2013, and the 2015–2020 document. NDCMP 2021-2025, the fourth and newest version, is built on the foundation of the three previous editions.

“This fourth edition of the NDCMP―which rests on four strategic pillars of Supply Reduction, Drug Demand Reduction, Access to Controlled Medicines for Medical and Scientific Purposes, Governance and Coordination―addresses the drug issues in a comprehensive, balanced, human rights-focused and gender-responsive manner.”

He added that: “Aside from its functionality, NDCMP 2021-2025 is symbolic of the continuity and advancement in the effort of the Nigerian government to address the evolving drug situation. It is the outcome of two years of coordinated, collaborative and multi-agency efforts comprising experts from all the relevant Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies, as well as Civil Society Organisations.

“An effective campaign against the production, trafficking and abuse of illicit substances requires a result-oriented, proactive and all-encompassing Modus Operandi that is consistent with globally acceptable practices and standards. NDCMP 2021-2025 provides the needed fillip concerning strategic direction, effective prioritization of issues, collaboration and inclusiveness of all relevant partners and stakeholders.

“At this juncture, I wish to unequivocally state that I do not doubt that when the mechanisms, methodologies and strategic outlines of NDCMP 2021–2015 are implemented, we would substantially win the war against abuse and trafficking of controlled drugs and illicit substances.”

The anti-narcotics czar said: “Also, with the expected active support and collaboration of all stakeholders, we would, in addition to drastically reducing the drug scourge, also effectively mitigate the harm caused by the abuse and trafficking of illicit drugs. Our ultimate objective is to promote the health, security and wellbeing of all living in Nigeria. This document is our roadmap to achieving those goals. NDCMP 2021-2025 is like a steering wheel for all the drug control campaigns currently going on in the country. The document not only addresses germane issues but also fills the identified gaps in the ongoing responses.

“I also need to say this, that without the consistent backing of the federal government and other supportive entities we would not have reached the point where we are today. Therefore, I sincerely wish to express our profound appreciation to His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for the strong support and commitment towards the development of this very important strategic document.”

Before yesterday, Marwa had revealed that the agency would accelerate legislative amendment to remove the option of fine by 2022.

This, according to him, is not difficult to figure where Nigeria was heading if the drug abuse situation were to persist, as 14.3 million Nigerian representing 14.4 percent of the country’s population used psychoactive substances aside alcohol from the 2018 National drug use survey.

Marwa, who disclosed this in Lagos at the 2021 annual dinner of the Institute of Change Management (ICM), said to change the country’s drug abuse narrative required that the nation do things differently.

According to him, having been the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA), acknowledged he had a clear view of the situation and what should be done to reverse the trend.

“Basically, we have to shut down the pipeline. That is, take the traffickers and their barons out of the picture. We have to embark on an aggressive drug supply reduction campaign,” he said.

Marwa, who was represented by the Director, Sea Port Operation, Mrs. Omolade Faboyede, stated that the agency had on January 25 launched Offensive Action, which was a non-stop tracking and interdiction of drug shipments and traffickers.

“Thus far, the campaign is paying off. It has culminated in the arrest of over 10, 355 drug traffickers with over 1,000 convicted and others going through trials. In the process, we have seized, as at the end of November, over t million kilograms of assorted drugs and cash valued at over N120 billion.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, let me assure you that what we have seen in the last 11 months concerning drug control in Nigeria is the tip of the iceberg. We shall accelerate the change process in 2022 with impetus such as better funding by the government and the legislative amendment of the NDLEA Act to remove the option of fine,” he stated.

On his part, the Chairman and President of Council, Institute of Change Management (ICM), Mr. Nathaniel Osewele, hinted that people face challenges of diverse nature which are not unconnected to globalization, security, poverty, ICT, climate change.

“To be able to navigate maximally and achieve optimal performance in these unpredictable and dynamic environments that we find ourselves in, there is a need to equip ourselves to be able to adapt intellectually, culturally, technologically and professionally to be relevant in the scheme of current reality otherwise known as “new normal.

Osewele pointed out that developing competences and capacities to cope with emerging change is a task the Institute has taken upon itself to pursue.

He explained that the Institute would continue the search for best ways to prepare human and institutional capacities to be able to ride the storm and remain relevant by “ensuring our members are equipped with the knowledge and skills to excel and lead in their various endeavors.

“Indeed, ICM was berthed to guide the development of reservoirs of new knowledge, skills and ideas that we can deploy to harness and productively utilize to serve organisations, and by extension humanity, more creatively.

“Besides building skilled and competent change management specialists that would create value and make a difference across all sectors of the economy, we also realise as an organisation, that we have a sacred mandate to the society.

