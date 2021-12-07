Man to Die by Hanging in Ekiti for Killing Sibling

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has sentenced a 24-year old Mr. Olorunleke Ebenezer to death by hanging, for killing his own brother.

Pronouncing the death sentence on the convict on Monday, Justice Bamidele Omotoso, said: “The prosecution has discharged the burden on Olorunleke Ebenezer and established beyond reasonable doubt the offence of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder against him.

“The defendant is guilty as charged. The sentence of the count upon you is that you will be hanged by neck until you are dead. May the Lord have mercy on your soul.’’

Ebenezer, who hailed from Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State, was arraigned on three -count charge of conspiracy, armed robbery and murder.

The offence was contrary to sections 6 (b), 1 (2) (a) of the robbery and firearms (special Provisions) Act, Cap R11, Vol. 14, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, also section 316 and punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

According to the charge, Ebenezer and others now at large on 29 August, 2019, at Abe Cocoa Area, Housing Estate, Oke-Ila Ado Ekiti, conspired to rob his blood brother, Olorunleke Sunday, of his Bajaj motorcycle with registration number ADK 100 UJ and a sum of N40, 000.

During the robbery operation, Ebenezer was said to have been armed with knife and murdered the deceased.

One of the witnesses, who testified before the court said that he went to the defendant’s house to inform him of his brother’s death, and the deceased’s brother had told him that he was attacked by armed robbers with injuries all over his body, adding that he suspected the convict of lacking coordination in his explanation.

The matter was later reported at Ologede Police Station, when the police arrived, it was discovered that Ebenezer had sold all his property and about to escape with his brother’s motorcycle before he was arrested.

He later confessed to have murdered his brother.

The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, called five witnesses to prove his case and tendered the defendant’s confessional statements, photographs of the deceased, medical report among others as exhibits.

