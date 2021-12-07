Lawan: Nigeria Must Deploy Technology to Address Security Challenges

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has stressed the urgent need for Nigeria to deploy technological applications in the fight against all forms of insecurity confronting it.

Making the call on Tuesday while playing host

to a delegation of the Abuja Chapter of Cranfield University Alumni Association, Lawan, an alumnus of Cranfield University of UK where he obtained his M.Sc and PhD in GIS and Remote Sensing recalled the enormous resources the Cranfield University had especially in the areas of technological courses.

According to him: “Nigeria needs so much of technological applications in almost every aspect of our life especially when we have to fight insecurity, insurgency, banditry and the rest of it.

“We need technology. When we are talking about economic development, you cannot stick with analogue ways of doing things and expect that you will compete with those countries that apply technology as means of doing business”.

He encouraged his fellow alumni to always think on how to make contributions to make Nigeria a better country.

“I believe there is a lot that our country can gain from patronizing the resources in the Cranfield University. I am happy that we are sending our Airforce but it is not only our Airforce, we have so many areas of technological needs that we can benefit from sending our citizens there.

“I believe that we have a whole lot of things to do to make our country better. Whether someone is in Nigeria or outside the country, once we have the training, expertise, skills, we owe it as a responsibility to our people and nation to contribute in whatever meaningful way that we can to make Nigeria better,” Lawan said.

President of the Alumni Association who led the delegation, Engr Wole Adesina, had earlier said their mission was to let the Senate President know what the Association was doing in Abuja.

