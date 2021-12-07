IITA: Smallholder Farmers Already Accessing 529tonnes of Certified Seeds

Gilbert Ekugbe

The International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) has stated that courtesy of the Feed the Future Nigeria Integrated Agriculture Activity, over 33,165 smallholder farmers are currently accessing 529 tonnes of certified seeds from the established community-based seed producers across the two implementation states—Adamawa and Borno States.

A former Executive Director, Lake Chad Research Institute (LCRI), Mr. Oluwasina Olabanji, said that the quality of seeds produced in Nigeria leaves much to be desired.

But a statement posted on the IITA website said that the institute has taken measures to adequately address the issue of quality seed by establishing an effective partnership in September 2019 with the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC).

According to IITA, the partnership was established specifically to develop a sustainable seed system that will produce quality seeds and make them available locally in Northeast Nigeria.

“The Community Based Seed Enterprise (CBSE), seed companies, IITA, and NASC are the stakeholders of this seed system. Under the partnership, the Activity facilitates foundation seeds from IITA and other relevant research institutes to CBSEs, trained and supervised by the Activity and NASC officers to produce seeds certified by NASC,” IITA said.

The partnership facilitated the selection, training, and development of 1,185 community-based seed producers (CBSP) from the Producer Groups of Farmers. It promoted the sustainable production of certified seeds at the community level.

The IITA said the partnership has created access to high-yielding varieties, developed greater climate resilience, and generated income through employment creation for smallholder farmers.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

