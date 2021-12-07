Eaton Nigeria Unveils Its Mini Showroom for Improved Customer Experience

Leading power management company, Eaton Nigeria has unveiled its mini-experience center during the Panel Builders Forum which took place at the firm’s Lagos office on 1st December 2021.

With the creation of its mini-experience center, Eaton seeks to showcase its product and services to walk-in visitors, partners, as well as end-users. The experience center is a small-scale laboratory and demonstration facility, visitors will experience firsthand the latest advances in electrical power quality, energy management, and safety. The center also provides a controlled environment for product testing and performance as well as live demonstrations conducted by Eaton experts.

The purpose of the experience center is to provide real-world-like immersion. According to Charles Iyo, Regional Manager, Eaton Nigeria the center is on display for visitors to inspect and learn from. In addition, Charles said the center brings Eaton closer to its partners and end-users ensuring access to technical expertise assisting in product selection, as well as appropriate after-sale support.

Charles went on further to say, “The experience center is focused on providing an education solution with the unique ability to enable customers hands-on training in multiple application environments. The unique opportunity here is the ability to see the impact of the products from a broad perspective as well as understand the operations of each product in terms of design, technology, and product installation practices.”

During the event, Eaton reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe and reliable power management solutions with the launch of the Power Defense Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCB). The Power Defense MCCB provides unmatched circuit protection in alternative energy, commercial, industrial, mining, and military applications when protecting conductors against overloads and short circuits. It is the latest circuit protection technology and Power Xpert Release (PXR) which provides a Thermomagnetic breaker for the whole family up to 800A for 40°C and 50°C. Eaton’s Power Defense MCCB generates data optimizing performance, while also enduring end-user safety by reducing the risk of arc flash events.

In line with Eaton’s commitment to developing more efficient, sustainable power management solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our world, the panel builder forum sought to increase know-how and quality requirements amongst local panel builders which will ensure end-user satisfaction.

