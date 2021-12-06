Unity Bank to Empower Over 5m Women MSMEs in South West

Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank Plc is set to engage no fewer than 5 million Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) being operated by women in the South West region as the bank launches Yanga Account in Ibadan.

Unity Bank officially launched the Yanga Account in Abuja recently where the veteran Nollywood actress was unveiled to the target market as Brand Ambassador to specifically promote women MSMEs and create a unique proposition for Yanga Account and the Brand in the market.

The bank in a statement noted that Yanga Account is a complete suite of services designed to promote financial inclusion among women through stress-free savings and investment, access to the services of dedicated Sales Agents, Agency Banking services close to the location of their businesses, special business seminar and training on how to grow business, access to microloans, customized debit cards and other bundled e-banking products.

Speaking at the event the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Unity Bank Plc, Mrs. Tomi Somefun stated, “Yanga Account heralds a new dawn for my fellow women operating businesses in South West Nigeria,” noting that “the Yanga account is open to all market women in farming, fashion design, tailoring, frozen food, pastry and baking, cosmetics, jewellery designs and making, skincare, eateries and restaurants, etc. whether living in the communities or cities”.

Also speaking, the Bank’s new brand ambassador, King of Boys star, Sola Sobowale invited all Nigerian women who operate businesses in the South West to embrace the incredible opportunities offered by the Yanga account to grow their businesses.

On his part, Group Head, Retail, SME Banking and E-Business, Unity Bank Plc, Mr. Funwa Akinmade said: “Female-led MSMEs in South West Nigeria continue to play pivotal roles in the contribution of the MSMEs to the economy of Nigeria and that has informed this special activation of Yanga account in Ibadan today.

