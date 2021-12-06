Chrisland University Produces Five First Class on Third Convocation

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Vice Chancellor of Chrisland University, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Professor Chinedu Babalola, yesterday disclosed that five our 44 graduating students, made First Class.

Babalola disclosed this at a news conference on the Third Convocation Ceremony of the institution, that will start tomorrow (Tuesday) through Thursday.

The vice chancellor, who was flanked by the Acting Registrar of the private university, that started in 2015/2016 Session, Dr Olusola Aladesanmi, said that the institution was growing steadily..

According to the vice chancellor, the university, which started with only seven students who graduated at its First Convocation Ceremony, now has about 800 students.

She said that the institution was able to hold its convocation on yearly basis despite COVID-19 issue that affected academic programmes of many tertiary institutions in the country.

“The COVID-19 outbreak did not affect our programmes because of the facilities we have on ground which allow both virtual and physical lectures.

“We have been having our convocation as at when due. We have the first convocation in 2019 with seven students. In 2020, 28 students graduated and this third convocation, 44 students are graduating.

“It is not easy to make First Class in Chrisland University. Only five out of 44 made First Class, 30 made Second Class Upper Division while nine others made Second Class Lower Division.

“Our best graduating students, Matha Kave, of Criminology and Security Studies, had 4.98 Cumulative Grade Point.

“At Chrisland, we are not only concerned about academics and that is why we have instituted two awards, best behaved graduating student (make) and best behaved graduating student (female).it is interesting to know that our best graduating student, also emerged as best behaved graduating student in the female category,” the vice Chancellor said.

Highlighting activities for the Third Convocation Ceremony, the vice Chancellor, said the programme would started with the celebration of Mrs Emily Imokhuede, who had been identifying with the school since inception adding that a female hostel, would be named after her.

She said the Convocation proper would hold on Wednesday where graduands, would get their Bachelor Degree and Certificate in Entrepreneurship.

“We want learning that is for a purpose. We want education that will fulfill a purpose and not just education for just having the certificate. We already have collaboration with industry. We want mixture of Town and Gown.

