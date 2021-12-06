2022 UTME: JAMB Changes Literature Texts for Language Subjects

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has changed the literature texts in four language subjects and Literature in English, ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

In its weekly bulletin released Monday, JAMB stated that the four language subjects are Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba and Arabic.

The changes, it said, would take effect from the 2022 UTME.

For Arabic language, ‘The Nigerian Arabic Poems: A case study between the old and the new’ by Abdulwahab Shith is one of the new texts.

‘Diwaanur Riyardh: A collection of Arabic Poems’ by Dr Isah Abubakar is also one of the new texts.

For Hausa language, JAMB listed ‘Prose (Zube) Turmin Danya’, ‘Poetry (Waka) Wakokin Hausa’ and ‘Drama (Wasan kwaikwayo) Abin Da Kamar Wuya 3’ as the new texts.

The board also listed the new literature texts for Igbo as ‘Prose (Iduuazi) Chinedu Ofomata (2009)’, ‘Poetry (Abu) Nolue Emenanjo’ and ‘Drama (Ejije) Odunke Artists (1981)’.

That of Literature-in-English, include ‘Lion and the Jewel’ by Wole Soyinka; ‘Look Back in Anger’ by John Osborne; ‘Second Class Citizen’ by Buchi Emecheta, ‘Unexpected Joy at Dawn’ by Alex Agyei Agyiri and ‘Heights’ by Emile Bronte.

New texts for Yoruba Language include ‘Akojopo Alo Ijapa, Apa Kinni’, by Adeboye Babalola; ‘Awon Oriki Orile Metadinlogbon’ by Adeboye Babalola, and ‘Moremi Ajasoro’ by Debo Awe.

Others are ‘Oro Enu Akewi’ by Ayomide Akanji and ‘Nitori Owo’ by Akinwumi Isola.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

