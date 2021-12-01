FG, Govs Tasked on Nigeria’s Industrialisation

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin-city

Edo State-born businessman and industrialist, Dr. Ceasar Osaheni Iyayi, yesterday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to synergise with the‎ 36 state governors to industrialise the country, saying Nigeria occupies the centrepiece of African industrialisation.

Iyayi, who spoke to journalists in Benin-city, ahead of the public presentation of his book, titled: ‘The ABC of how to Industrialise Nigeria’, identified electricity as a key requirement for industrialisation.

He said: “If we want to industrialise, we must have electricity. Presently, we do not have it, but we can have it in nine months in clusters.”

To achieve this, he called on the federal government to authorise Nigerian entrepreneurs to use the gas being flared free‎ to set industries that will create employment for the unemployed in the country, stressing: “We should put all our energy into manufacturing, using gas.

“The federal government and the state governors should synergise to bring in LM 2,500 that generate between 32 to 33 megawatts of electricity and connect to where gas is being flared. Each LM 2500 costs $11.3 million.”

Recalling that the developed world has set 2040 to phase out the use of fossil fuel, he warned the country not to wait to be caught off guard, adding that “Africa has 18 years to start doing something because to wait for 2040, it will be too late.”

He said Nigerians are arguably the smartest people on earth, who have the sagacity and managerial ability to perform, but noted that what is lacking is leadership, and therefore, stressed that it is up to President Buhari to give the country a direction, insisting that “what other countries cannot do, Nigeria can do it.”

Iyayi pointed out that there is no country in the world that was industrialised by foreigners, insisting that it is not too late for the president and the governors to galvanise the private sector and entrepreneurs, just as he called for the setting up of a team to brainstorm on the suggestions contained in his book with a view to implementing them.

The businessman drew attention to the takeover of Delta Steel Company (DSC) by the Indians 15 years ago, but noted that they have failed‎ to produce a sheet of iron thereafter because they are protecting their industry at home.

Iyayi also cited what China is currently doing to Hongkong and Taiwan, and predicted that in a short while, China would take over Africa in search of new frontiers‎ for its ever growing population.

