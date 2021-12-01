EKOEXCEL: Lagos’ll Continue Improving Basic Education, Says SUBEB Chairman

Segun James

The Chairmen, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB), Wahab Alawiye-King, says the state will not relent in leveraging technology to advance primary education through EKOEXCEL.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu inaugurated EKOEXCEL (Excellence in Child Education and Learning) in 2019 to provide quality education to both the rich and the poor and upskill teachers through cutting-edge technology.

Speaking at the quarterly meeting of the Universal Basic Education (UBEC) management, Alawiye-King, the newly elected dean of the States Basic Education Boards in the country, said leveraging technology to boost primary education through EKOEXCEL was a long-term strategy of the government.

“We have adopted the Edo system in a manner to bring the best out of our pupils. Using technology to boost education is where the world is going now. It is part of our strategy in Lagos,” said Alawiye-King stated. “That is complementing education with technology so, we are leveraging technology to move basic education forward in Lagos.”

The LASUBEB chair added that Lagos would ensure the success of EKOEXCEL because it wants to make the education sector globally competitive and give more pupils access to education.

“We want to make the education sector in Lagos globally competitive hence boosting the standard and quality with technology. Also, the demand for education has outweighed the supply, but we can bridge the gap with technology which is what EKOEXCEL is doing,” the LASUBEB chair said.

EKOEXCEL has dramatically accelerated student literacy and numeracy performances in two short years, with significant differences between student performances in EKOEXCEL schools and their peers in traditional schools.

The programme, executed in partnership with Bridge, now rebranded as New Globe as the technical partner, also equips teachers with teaching skills.

In September, the EKOEXCEL programme represented Nigeria at the 2021 edition of the Mobiles for Education Alliance Symposium.

