Curbing Youth Restiveness through Empowerment

In a bid to tackle youth restiveness, which is often caused by widespread unemployment, Chief Ndubuisi Onukwuli, the CEO of Disco Imperial Hotels Ltd, walked the talk to empower hundreds of youths in his immediate environment by equipping them with the necessary vocational skills, as well as provided start-up funds, Chris Asika reports

The rising cases of youth restiveness, caused by unemployment has dominated public discourse across the country, as individuals, organisations and government seek ways of stemming the tide.

One of such individuals is Chief Ndubuisi Onukwuli, a philanthropist/business man, who is committed to youth empowerment through diversified investments in winery, home fittings, agriculture, real estate and his latest addition is the acquisition of a hotel, Disco imperial Hotels Ltd with direct and indirect labour of about 80 employees.

He said the idea to establish a hotel came during the COVID-19 lockdown. “I used to wake every morning doing nothing and I started entertaining fear that I may get used to staying idle, so I started by establishing a small bush bar and it taught me how to run a hotel which is all about hospitality.

“I have always had plans to diversify my business every year and hospitality was an initial project I planned for 2023, but the lockdown period made me to change my mind to start in 2020 since just like everybody I had nothing doing and Disco Imperial was birthed last year from here we are going to five star, my dream is that at least every state of the federation will have two standard hotels that will create a difference in the hospitality industry.”

He said the hotel commenced operations on August 29, 2021 because of the security challenges in the area, caused by jobless youths, mostly cult boys. “We made sure our guests will enjoy a secured environment.”

As a result, he said he sought a means of getting them busy and employed some of them and also empowered others with vocational skills like barbing, laundry and commercial bus driving “before we employed the services of law enforcement agencies like the police and give them a checking point around the premises to maintain peace and order. It took us almost seven months to achieve it”.

Explaining his passion for youth empowerment, he said: “I witnessed jungle justice once and I was mad because someone I knew was gone in the process and till date I have not heard or set my eyes on him.

“What instigates all these social menace is joblessness. To grow as a nation, we need to build bridges that connect today and tomorrow and such bridges can be built on the youths. I am equally a youth and it is our mandate to serve the future.”

He added that sometime, ago he decided to register a youth movement, but didn’t succeed because of divided interest.

“I brought in intellectuals and our first rally was supported with a budget of N4 million but some big shots in the society felt such rally in their districts will be a slap on their faces and offered money to divert the course and some people that were supposed to be my backbone took money and sabotaged and betrayed our purpose. Since then I decided that the best step is to keep the jobless youths off the street and keep them busy so they know the value of their conscience and prestige,” he added.

The Anambra-born entrepreneur said the selected youths were not only trained, he also bought equipment and rented shops which cost about N1.2 million; 11 clippers, three industrial machines at the cost of N375,000 each, two mini buses for two persons to be remitting certain amount daily, and N10,000 each to enable them feed before they start the daily remittance.

Onukwuli, an Economics graduate from Ebonyi State University, said the cost of the entire projects gave him an insight into creating a foundation to keep youths off the street.

“I called a couple of people to donate to the gesture. I had to convince them of the importance of keeping these youths off the streets. I invited about four of them and three responded: Mr. Chigozie Obimdike, CEO 2GIG Limited donated N200,000, Mr. Obinna Ebigbo, a banker donated N20,000, and my wife, Mrs. Ifeoma donated N100,000 Mr. Okeke Onyebuchi, based in Australia, donated N400,000.”

He said the idea is for the beneficiaries to be making monthly payment till they recover the cost of purchase.

“Our intention is for them to be engaged and if they are able to show faithfulness, we can forfeit the rest and from their contributions we can empower more people when we set up the foundation without more challenge.

“My dream of setting up Disco Imperial Hotel Ltd is not only to gather people to unwind but, to have a place to network, sell ideas and get full entertainment. Making profit is not the sole aim but to makle an impact on the society, a helping hand to all and sundry. “I believe that we don’t have to fold our hands and wait for government to do everything, we all have our roles to play.”

The CEO said the hotel currently has 35 staff, “and we are introducing things that will bring more employment. Our target is to have over 80 workers by next year”.

Asked what his future plans are, Onukwuli said: “I am also into agriculture- piggery, poultry, and fish and vegetables production, in a large farm in my home town. We hope to delve into real estate by next year and according to my time-table, come 2024, I assure Nigerians of a massive production factory that will provide employment for 20 per cent of the unemployed people in the country, the next plan is to retire afterwards.”

He regretted that youths are still roaming the streets jobless, drinking away their time, fighting and causing public nuisance. “It pains me because as a person I see a Nigeria of tomorrow. A time will come when our elders will grow weak, what becomes of the society if the next generation- our youths today are living that kind of life.

“I can’t say I am fulfilled. I may be comfortable, a happy man but I can’t be fulfilled because a greater percentage of this entire project has not been fulfilled. I work with time-table and as such I can automatically say my fulfillment will be when I retire to the village, Ichi, in Ekwusigo Local Government Area and by then I can proudly point out those who have been employed and by my dreams, where empires will be built through my vision,” he said.

Sharing his experience, he advised youths to be focused and hard working, as their performance in little tasks will determine their eligibility for higher responsibilities.

