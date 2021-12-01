Breaking: Scores of Workers Shut out as FG Begins Enforcement of Vaccine Mandate 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Many returning federal civil servants on Grade Level 12 and below were barricaded from entering the Federal Secretariat on Wednesday for failure to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

There was a massive turn up of the workers at all the three phases of the Federal Civil Service Complex Wednesday morning, the first time since since March 2020, when they were directed to stay at home until further notice to streamline the number of workers who come to work daily as a preventive measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

But scores of them were shut out for failing to present evidence of COVID-19 vaccination or present negative COVID-19 PCR test result done within 72 hours.

The commotion at the secretariat followed the enforcement of new Vaccine Mandate Policy which came into effect Wednesday.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi- Esan had via a circular HCSF/ 3065/ Vol. 1/ 107 dated 26th November 2021 issued a directive asking all workers from GL 12 and below to resume duties but with evidence of having taken the vaccines.

However, union leaders in the Office of the Head of Service went into discussions with the top civil service management on how to allow the workers in.

The President Joint Unions Negotiating Team Office of Head of Service, Comrade Uzo Ekediachi addressed the workers Wednesday.

