FG Inaugurates Committee on Petroleum Refining Hub

Emmanuel Addeh

The federal government has constituted a committee to draw up a policy on the establishment of a petroleum refining hub in the country.

In his address at the ceremony, Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Nasir Gwarzo, stated that the inauguration of the committee was sequel to the recommendation of a “counter-strategy” team.

He added the team comprised the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), defunct Department for Petroleum Resources (DPR), defunct Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Authority (PPPRA) and the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which he approved in October, 2020.

Sylva added that the team, after wide deliberations and consultations with industry stakeholders came up with the principal recommendation for the constitution of a committee to draft a national policy for the establishment of a petroleum refining hub in Nigeria.

The membership of the committee was drawn from the ministry of petroleum resources, Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission (NURPC), Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), NNPC Ltd as well as NCDMB.

The 12-member committee has Gwarzo as Chairman; Director, Upstream, Ministry of Petroleum, Busari Kamoru, as Secretary and Director, Midstream/Special Duties, MPR, Mr. Martins Amaefule as member.

Other members of the committee include NCDMB’s Halilu Abdulmalik as well as Onyerika Emeka , Apabiri Ojo and Lasisi Saheed from NMDPRA.

The NURPC is represented on the committee by Amos Oliver while NNPC Limited is represented by Mshelia Abdullahi. Other members from the ministry are: Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, Adamu Mathias and Olufemi Peters.

Aside drafting the policy for the establishment of a petroleum refining hub in Nigeria, the minister listed the committee’s other terms of reference as preparing the scope of services required for engagement of a consultant and to prepare a draft memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the developed draft policy.

In addition, the committee is to consider any other matter that will aid the successful establishment of the proposed hub.

Sylva stated that it was expected that the policy when developed would increase Nigeria’s domestic refining capacity and subsequently make the country a net exporter of petroleum products.

Also speaking, Gwarzo said a lot was expected from the team, adding that the task before the committee was one of nation building aimed at changing the trajectory of the Nigerian petroleum industry.

Gwarzo further assured the minister that the committee would deliver on the assignment given to them. The committee has six weeks from the date of inauguration to complete the assignment.

