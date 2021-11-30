COVID-19: Ogun Leads Other States on Mass Vaccination

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHDA) has rated Ogun State as the top performing state in the ongoing mass vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Ogun State was followed in the performance rating by Zamfara, Oyo, Osun and Ekiti states respectively.

The rating was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin who quoted the report of the NPHDA in its recent assessment of top five performing states and governors.

The chart, also indicated names of the top five governors as a way of alluding the feats and efforts put in place, with Governor Dapo Abiodun ahead of others.

According to the statement, the chart showed that Ogun had vaccinated 3.30 per cent while other states trailed behind.

The ongoing nationwide mass vaccination campaign, was targeted towards vaccinating 50 per cent of the country’s population to further help in the drive to curtail the pandemic in Nigeria.

Governor Abiodun had on November 1, launched the mass vaccination campaign in Ogun State where he gave 60 days ultimatum to unvaccinated residents.

The Abiodun administration had since embarked on aggressive vaccination of residents in various places across the states, including markets, motor Paris, tertiary institutions, among others.

According to the statement, the NPHDA’s rating, was a proof of the creative approach which the Abiodun administration had brought to the table in ensuring the well-being of all Ogun residents.

It noted that the health sector had in the last two years since Abiodun came on board, been on the front burner of the scheme of things in Ogun State, adding that the government will remain committed to making its health sector attractive to all.

He, therefore, urged residents who are still unvaccinated to go out en-masse to take advantage of the ongoing mass vaccination campaign without delay, assuring that the government has put all measures in place for ensure a seamless exercise.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

