Tems, Harrysongs, DJ Spinall Win Big at 6th Edition of The Beatz Awards

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi simply known as Tems has won the Songwriter of the Year award at the just-concluded sixth edition of The Beatz Award held at the Shell Hall, Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Grammy nominee beat Adekunle Gold, Johnny Drille, Fireboy DML, newcomer Ruger, Tiwa Savage, and Laycon with the lead single ‘Damages’ off her debut extended play (EP) ‘For Broken Ears’.

A night packed with nostalgia, Nigerian singer Harrison Tare Okiri, aka Harrysong received the Special Recognition Award for his contribution to the music industry. He also graced the stage with a medley performance of some of his biggest hits. Subsequently, May D, and Femi Leye charged the atmosphere with powerful medleys, too. Other performers include Seaman, Breakfree, Famous to mention a few.

Taking home the coveted Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year was Alexandre Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez. Winning for his work on Ladipoe’s ‘Feelings’, he defeated Flairz, Semzi Beatz, Eskeez, Mr Klebb, London, Niphkeys to walk away with the prize money of N1 million.

Vibez becomes the first producer to win the newly revamped category recently adopted by Don Jazzy. Formerly known as New Discovery Producer of the Year, it recognises producers with significant impact in their debut year.

In the On-Air personality category, Rhythm FM’s Quincy Jonze snagged a landed property courtesy of Pazino Homes and Gardens after she picked up the award for OAP of the Year, triumphing over Moet Abebe (SoundCity 98.5FM), DO2TUN (Cool 96.9FM), YAW (Wazobia 95.1FM), Toolz (TheBEAT 99.9FM), Kolade Dominate Olowu (Inspiration 92.3 FM), and Real Skillz (Max 102.3FM).

Other big winners of the night include Rexxie, who won Producer of the Year for the self-produced ‘KPK’. Dindu scooped the award for Best Visual Director for his visual piece ‘Big Thug Boys’.

The disc jockey category saw DJ Lambo and DJ Spinall receive accolades in the female and male Best DJ categories respectively, while Don Flexx received the award for Choreographer of the year.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

