Africa Was Never Small: When the United Nations Finally Corrects the Map

By Kayode Ajulo

There are moments when an apparently modest decision carries a meaning far greater than its immediate subject. The United Nations’ recent move towards a more equitable representation of the world on maps is one such moment. To the casual observer, it may seem merely a technical question of cartography, of projections, proportions and geography. Yet beneath the geometry lies a profound human question: how do we represent one another, and what happens when representation itself becomes a form of inequality?

For Africa, this question is not academic.

For centuries, the continent has been described and interpreted largely through frameworks fashioned elsewhere. Maps are part of that history. They are not inherently political instruments, but neither are they entirely innocent. Every map is a particular way of translating a three-dimensional world onto a two-dimensional surface, and every such translation involves choices.

The Mercator projection, developed in the sixteenth century principally for navigation, remains valuable for its original purpose. Its difficulty lies in the visual distortion it produces: territories become progressively enlarged towards the poles, giving a misleading impression of relative landmass. Greenland can appear comparable in size to Africa, although Africa is roughly fourteen times larger.

Africa did not change when that image became familiar.

The representation did.

That distinction is important because repeated representations influence perception. A picture encountered in classrooms, atlases and public institutions eventually becomes part of the mental framework through which the world is understood. The significance of the United Nations’ intervention therefore lies less in replacing one cartographic projection with another than in affirming a simple principle: accuracy matters, because representation carries meaning.

Africa does not become more important because she is depicted more accurately. Her civilisations, intellectual traditions, cultures, resources and human potential existed long before modern cartography. Nigeria, Yorubaland, Egypt, Mali, Songhai, Ethiopia, Great Zimbabwe and numerous other African societies were already part of humanity’s history. The continent did not acquire its worth through international recognition.

What matters now is what we do with the recognition that the old picture was incomplete.

For too long, Africa has been presented internationally through a narrow vocabulary of crisis, poverty, conflict, disease, corruption and humanitarian need. These realities must neither be concealed nor romanticised. But they are not the whole African story. Africa is also a continent of immense youthful energy, extraordinary cultural diversity, substantial natural resources, entrepreneurial ingenuity and a demographic future that will profoundly influence the twenty-first century.

Africa is not merely a continent with problems. It is a continent with possibilities of global consequence.

Yet possibility alone is insufficient. The deeper question is whether those possibilities can be translated into broadly shared prosperity.

Africa’s natural wealth has too often produced less value for Africans than it generates elsewhere. Raw materials leave the continent and return as finished products at a higher price. Young people with talent and ambition encounter weak institutions, limited access to capital and educational systems that do not always equip them for the economies of the future.

This is where the conversation must move from geography to equality.

Egalitarianism does not mean that every person must possess identical wealth or that every society must produce identical outcomes. It means that human dignity should not depend upon birthplace, gender, social class, nationality or proximity to power.

The accident of geography should not determine the ceiling of human potential.

A child born in Ifira-Akoko, Ondo State deserves an education capable of competing with the best in the world. A farmer deserves access to finance, technology and markets. An entrepreneur should not need political connections before capital becomes available. A scientist should be able to conduct serious research without having to leave the continent to find the necessary infrastructure. And a young African should be able to imagine a fulfilling future at home without regarding emigration as the only credible path to advancement.

These are not demands for privilege.

They are demands for fairness.

And fairness requires responsibility from both Africa and the wider world.

The international community must move beyond a relationship in which Africa is primarily regarded as a recipient of assistance rather than a partner in shaping the global order. Africa must have a meaningful voice in the institutions that govern international finance, trade, technology, climate policy and security. Her markets should not merely be sources of consumption; her resources should generate greater value within African economies. Her intellectual contributions should be recognised as part of the common inheritance of humanity.

But Africa must also confront her own responsibilities.

No external change in perception can substitute for internal reform. A continent cannot demand greater influence internationally while tolerating institutions that deny citizens justice, accountability and opportunity. Natural resources cannot become a blessing when governance converts public wealth into private accumulation. Demographic potential cannot become prosperity without education, productive economies, the rule of law and institutions capable of earning public trust.

The responsibility is shared, but it is not identical.

The world must treat Africa more fairly.

Africans must govern themselves more effectively.

Both are necessary.

The ultimate test is therefore not how Africa is portrayed, but how Africans live.

The measure of progress should not simply be the number of skyscrapers in our capitals, the size of our wealthiest individuals or the volume of our exports. It should be whether an ordinary African can obtain quality education, decent healthcare, meaningful employment, justice and the freedom to pursue a worthwhile life.

An egalitarian Africa is not one in which everyone has the same outcome. It is one in which birth does not predetermine destiny.

That principle should guide the next phase of African development.

It requires economies that retain more value, universities that generate knowledge, industries that compete globally, institutions that outlive political personalities, and political systems in which citizenship matters more than patronage.

It also requires a different conception of partnership with the rest of the world.

Africa should neither seek pity nor permission. She should seek partnership among equals.

That means moving beyond paternalism without abandoning cooperation; beyond extraction without abandoning trade; and beyond dependency without rejecting the legitimate benefits of international investment, technology and knowledge.

Africa has much to offer the world, just as the world has much to offer Africa. The objective should therefore be mutual advancement, not permanent hierarchy.

This is particularly important because Africa’s future is inseparable from the future of humanity. Its population, markets, resources, cities, talent and cultural influence will increasingly shape global affairs. A sustainable twenty-first century cannot be built while a continent of such scale and consequence remains economically marginalised or politically underrepresented.

Africa belongs in the centre of conversations about the future—not because of charity, but because of reality.

The cartographic decision, then, should be understood neither as a triumph nor as an empty gesture. It is a useful reminder that established ways of representing the world can be reconsidered when they no longer adequately serve the purposes for which they are being used.

But the real work begins beyond cartography.

If the old projection exaggerated some territories and diminished the apparent scale of others, our institutions must not repeat that distortion in another form by enlarging privilege while shrinking opportunity.

If the world is prepared to reconsider how it represents Africa, Africans must be equally prepared to reconsider how they govern, develop and value themselves.

The greatest response is not celebration. It is transformation.

Let the child have a better school. Let the farmer receive better technology. Let the entrepreneur find capital without patronage. Let the scientist find laboratories at home. Let the worker earn with dignity. Let public resources produce public value. Let institutions protect the citizen rather than intimidate him.

That is where equality becomes real.

And that is where Africa’s true renaissance will be found—not in appearing larger, but in making the lives of her people more secure, more prosperous, more dignified and more free.

The world may have corrected a familiar picture. The greater responsibility now belongs to us.

We must turn recognition into reform, resources into prosperity, institutions into justice, and potential into opportunity. We must build societies in which the circumstances of birth do not determine the possibilities of life.

For the child in the village, this means a first-rate education. For the farmer, a fair market. For the entrepreneur, access to capital without patronage. For the scientist, the freedom and facilities to create. For every citizen, the assurance that public institutions exist not to serve the powerful, but to protect the dignity of all.

That is the real measure of progress.

The future will not be secured by how prominently Africa is drawn, but by how fully her people are empowered to live, create and flourish.

The world owes Africa fairness. Africa owes her children excellence.

Between those two obligations lies the work ahead.

Let us build a continent where dignity is universal, opportunity is not inherited, and no child is forced to leave home in search of the future they deserve.

That would be more than a correction of a picture, it is a correction of history and that is the future worth building.