2027: North Should Use Numbers to Defeat Tinubu, Says Imansuaghon

A party stalwart of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Ken Imansuaghon, has called on voters in northern Nigeria to unite and use their numerical strength to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election, declaring that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar remains the party’s best option to lead the country.

Speaking on the political outlook ahead of the 2027 polls, Imansuaghon described Atiku as a consistent politician and a bridge-builder capable of fostering national unity and addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges.

He argued that the country has continued to grapple with poverty, hunger and deep political divisions over the years, insisting that Atiku possesses the experience and leadership required to reverse the trend.

According to Imansuaghon, a major component of Atiku’s economic agenda is the reopening of Nigeria’s land borders to boost regional trade and revive economic activities with neighbouring countries, including the Benin Republic, Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

He said: “Atiku Abubakar’s policies are designed to restore economic prosperity, revive legitimate cross-border trade and reduce the high cost of food and other essential commodities.

“Reopening the borders will stimulate commerce and ease the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians.”

Imansuaghon further said Atiku would review the removal of fuel subsidy and other economic policies introduced by the current administration, which he claimed have worsened the cost-of-living crisis and placed severe hardship on Nigerians.

He added: “Atiku has the private sector experience and the leadership capacity to rebuild the economy, review harsh fiscal policies, reduce excessive tariffs on businesses and create an environment that encourages investment and job creation.”

The ADC stalwart urged northerners to rally behind Atiku in the 2027 presidential race, expressing confidence that the former vice-president’s policies would promote national unity, revive the economy and improve the living conditions of Nigerians.