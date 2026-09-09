Custodian Foundation Urges Young Nigerians to Build Lasting Impact

Nume Ekeghe

The Custodian Social Responsibility Foundation (CSRF) has challenged young Nigerians to leverage mentorship, continuous learning and personal discipline to build careers and ventures that create lasting impact.

The call was made at the eighth edition of the Custodian Mentors Conference in Lagos, which brought together mentors, mentees, professionals, entrepreneurs and participants from the Foundation’s mentorship cohorts between 2018 and 2026.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer, CSRF, Olubunmi Aderemi, said the Foundation remained focused on developing young people while driving sustainable social impact across Nigeria.

She said the Foundation, established in 2016, had continued to invest in health, education, community development and sustainability, with projects including a trauma centre donated to the Federal Medical Centre, Epe, a nursery and primary school in Benue State, and an ongoing collaboration with the University of Lagos towards the donation of a new building to the institution.

Aderemi said youth development remained a major component of the Foundation’s activities through the Custodian Mentoring Programme (CMP), a nine-month initiative designed to provide young Nigerians with structured mentorship, virtual open days and regular engagements with experienced professionals.

She said the programme’s Impact Award was also designed to recognise mentees who achieved measurable results during their mentorship cycle.

Aderemi urged the new cohort to make full use of the opportunities available to them and challenged them to demonstrate measurable impact by July 2027.

Also speaking, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Livespot 360, Dare Art Alade, challenged the mentees to look beyond their existing achievements and remain open to new opportunities.

Alade urged young people to explore side ventures and understand the commercial opportunities around their passions, drawing from his experience in Nigeria’s creative industry.

He also stressed the importance of reliability and resilience, noting that failure should be viewed as part of the learning process.

For Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, TVC Communications, Victoria Abiola Ajayi, self-development and differentiation were critical to building successful careers.

She said self-awareness, competence and reputation were essential attributes for professionals seeking to distinguish themselves in an increasingly competitive environment.