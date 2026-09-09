Union Bank  Receive Accolades at WIMCA 2026

Union Bank of Nigeria has been recognised for its leadership in gender inclusion, emerging as Most Outstanding Bank in Gender Inclusion at the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA) 2026, held in Lagos.

The award, the bank said in a statement, was in affirmation of the it’s commitment to advancing gender diversity through an inclusive workplace and financial ecosystem that empowers women, female entrepreneurs, and professionals with tailored products, capacity building, mentorship, networking, and broader economic opportunities.

Dubbed the largest gathering of female marketing and communications professionals on the African continent, the event brought together various speakers including Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs. Olufunmilola Aluko.

While reacting to her recognition and Union Bank’s award, Mrs. Aluko said: “Union Bank’s recognition at WIMCA 2026 is a strong validation of our sustained commitment to advancing gender inclusion as a driver of institutional excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. We are proud to champion platforms and initiatives that empower women to lead with confidence, build meaningful careers, and contribute significantly to the evolution of the marketing and communications industry. This honour further strengthens our resolve to create greater opportunities for women across our workplace, customer base, and wider society.”