  • Tuesday, 8th September, 2026

Union Bank  Receive Accolades at WIMCA 2026

Business | 1 second ago
Union Bank

Union Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria has been recognised for its leadership in gender inclusion, emerging as Most Outstanding Bank in Gender Inclusion at the Women in Marketing and Communications Conference and Awards (WIMCA) 2026, held in Lagos.

The award, the bank said in a statement, was in affirmation of the it’s commitment to advancing gender diversity through an inclusive workplace and financial ecosystem that empowers women, female entrepreneurs, and professionals with tailored products, capacity building, mentorship, networking, and broader economic opportunities.

Dubbed the largest gathering of female marketing and communications professionals on the African continent, the event brought together various speakers including Union Bank’s Chief Brand and Marketing Officer, Mrs. Olufunmilola Aluko.

While reacting to her recognition and Union Bank’s award, Mrs. Aluko said: “Union Bank’s recognition at WIMCA 2026 is a strong validation of our sustained commitment to advancing gender inclusion as a driver of institutional excellence, innovation, and sustainable growth. We are proud to champion platforms and initiatives that empower women to lead with confidence, build meaningful careers, and contribute significantly to the evolution of the marketing and communications industry. This honour further strengthens our resolve to create greater opportunities for women across our workplace, customer base, and wider society.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.