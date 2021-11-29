Septuagenarian Church Sweeper Murdered in Ondo

Fidelis David

A septuagenarian simply identified as Mrs. Omode, has been killed by unknown persons at Iwaro Oka, in Akoko Southwest Local Government Area of Ondo State.

This is coming few days after three persons including two lovers, identified as Ojo Akinro, Mary lgwe and their friend Lamidi Sheriff were found dead in their apartment in Aratusi Quaters, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

In the latest incident, THISDAY gathered that the victim was on her way to sweep a Deeper Life Bible Church in the community before she was killed by the yet-to-be identified persons in the early hours of Sunday.

Meanwhile, the reason for her murder was unknown as at the time of this report, but a glimpse at her lifeless body in the pool of blood showed that she was axed in the neck in front of the Church at Owalusi.

When contacted, the State’s Police Image Maker, DSP. Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the development, explaining that, “the woman was found in front of the church, there was a cut on her neck and can be described as a murder case but there is no much details to really substantiate the incident.

“The victim is a septuagenarian. Nothing was removed from her body but there was a cut on her neck.”

Odunlami added that the police have commenced investigation into the matter with an assurance that the culprits would be unraveled, arrested and prosecuted.

