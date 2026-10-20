2027: Wike Meets Fubara’s Supporters 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, has forged a realignment with the supporters of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, ahead of the 2027 general election.

The parley, held yesterday in Port Harcourt, brought together Wike, youth leaders and supporters loyal to Fubara, signalled a significant step towards reconciling the rival political camps and building a united front under the Rainbow Coalition.

Wike urged political stakeholders in the state to put past disagreements behind them and mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

He noted that a strong electoral performance would improve Rivers State’s prospects for federal appointments, infrastructure projects and greater political influence.

“All I want to hear in this state is Tinubu and nothing but Tinubu,” Wike said.

He declared that Rivers must position itself strategically to maximise the benefits of its relationship with the federal government.

He argued that delivering a high number of votes for Tinubu in 2027 would strengthen the state’s bargaining power at the national level and create more opportunities for its people, particularly young people.

According to the FCT minister, the political calculations surrounding the next general election should be driven by the long-term interests of Rivers State rather than lingering personal grievances.

“I am not going to be governor again; this is for your own interest. I want this state to grow. I want this state to play an important role in the politics of Nigeria,” he said.

Wike also pointed to federal appointments and infrastructure projects, including the Bonny road, as evidence of the benefits of maintaining a productive relationship with the Tinubu administration.

He called on grassroots political leaders and youth groups to return to their respective local government areas, reconcile aggrieved members and prepare for the establishment of campaign committees ahead of the elections and the president’s anticipated visit to the state.

Speaking on behalf of Fubara’s supporters, former Port Harcourt Mayor, Ezebunwo Ichemati, declared the group’s willingness to work with Wike and other members of the Rainbow Coalition to deliver Tinubu and the coalition’s candidates in the forthcoming elections.

He described the meeting as a turning point in the state’s political landscape, suggesting that the engagement could mark a shift from the prolonged rivalry between the Wike and Fubara camps towards cooperation ahead of 2027.

He said Fubara was aware of and supported the meeting, presenting the engagement as part of a broader reconciliation process involving the two political camps.