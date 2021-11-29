Fugar Community Seeks Rescue of DPO from Kidnappers

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

The people of Fugar represented by the Fugar Progressive Union (FPU), has urged for a quick rescue and safe return of the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of the Fugar Police Division in Etsako Central Local Government Area of Edo State, Mr. Ibrahim Aliyu Ishaq.

The community union, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Solomon Obomighie, said it received with regret and sadness, the abduction of the DPO along the old Auchi-Ekperi-Agenebode road in Etsako East Local Government Area of the state, while on his way to his duty post in Fugar.

The statement reads: “The abduction which is one out of many incidences not just in Edo State, but across the country, has once again justified the calls for the need to tighten security in our various communities.

“The kidnapping of the DPO is even more worrisome, because it heightens the already tensed security situation in the land. If a chief law officer can be abducted, who else is safe?

“We commend the Nigeria Police Force for the rescue operation so far and call on the government to ensure adequate security of lives and property of our people.

“While we pray for the quick and safe return of the DPO, we call on all Fugarians, particularly, at home not to panic as the newly reinvigorated Fugar Vigilante Squad, which is part of the Edo Security Network, in collaboration with the security agencies, are working round the clock to ensure the safe return and safety of all Fugar community,” he said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

