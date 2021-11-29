Don’t Overburden Nigerians with Subsidy Removal, PFN President Tells FG

Kemi Olaitan

The President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, yesterday cautioned the federal government against further aggravating the suffering of Nigerians through the proposed removal of petrol subsidy that would lead to hike in the price of petroleum products.

The cleric in a statement by his Media Office, warned that the implementation of such policy could increase the hardship currently being experienced by the people of the country.

He lamented that prices of consumables and other items were increasingly becoming out of reach of the people, noting that if the proposed subsidy removal is effected, it would heighten the hardship of the people of the nation.

“Everybody will feel it, particularly the less privileged. The negative effects will surely outweigh the positive. The cost of transportation for human and goods across the country will skyrocket and other things connected, which will have a spiral effect on general living standard of the populace; the suffering will be multi-dimensional. Please let all stakeholders be sensitive to this avoidable path and do the needful,” he said.

Bishop Oke said that situation has become worrisome due to the reduction in the purchasing power of Nigerians caused by the continuous fall in the value of the nation’s currency at the exchange market.

The PFN President then admonished the government to do all it could to revive the four ailing refineries in the country, with a view to ensuring they operate at optimal level for a lasting benefit for the country and its people.

“By whatever means, let the federal government put its heart into ensuring that our refineries are back to life. In addition, in order to stem the rising cost of living, farmers and others connected to them should be encouraged. This is what can help our economy,” the cleric said.

While maintaining that the Christian body would always support policies that would enhance good governance, he charged the government to put in place tangible palliative measures that could ameliorate the hardship being experienced.

“Without begging the issue, there should be well defined palliative measures in place that can cushion the effect of the hardship being experienced by Nigerians, especially the commoners. One is not talking about political palliatives that never last. We have seen enough of such”, he stated.

The bishop further pointed out that “an increase in the price of petroleum from its present N165 to N340 per litre, can trigger tension and crises in the country which in turn can paralyse our economy if not handled with utmost care.”

On the proposed sharing N5,000 to about 40 million poor Nigerians, the cleric asserted that “again, the planned introduction of N5,000 for 40 million poor Nigerians, is to create a cesspool of corruption. How do you define ‘the poor? They, mostly don’t use telephones. They, mostly, don’t have bank accounts. How will the money get to them?”

He advised the government to be wary of policies that could jeopardise the conduct of the 2023 general elections, insisting that all hands must be geared towards steering the wheel of the country to a safety berth.

As a panacea to the rising cost of food items, the PFN President advised that farmers and relevant stakeholders should be empowered with relevant tools and funds through loans with little interest.

Bishop Oke, who is also the Presiding

Bishop of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, also implored the government not to relent in its efforts at ensuring that security challenges in the country would become a thing of the past.

