Air Peace Resumes Flights to Dubai via Sharja

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s largest airline, Air Peace has announced it would resume flight operations between Nigeria and Dubai via Sharjah on December 1, 2021.

Spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olise said the flight resumption was made possible following the resolution of diplomatic issues between UAE and Nigeria concerning COVID-19 protocol.

A statement issued by the airline said: “Air Peace is delighted to inform the flying public that it will be resuming its Dubai service via Sharjah on December 1, 2021. This is consequent upon the Federal Government’s lifting of the ban on flights from and to the UAE.

Customers are urged to comply with all established COVID-19 protocols governing international air travel and cooperate with airport staff in this regard.”

