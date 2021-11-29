2023: Mobilisation for Atiku’s Presidency Begins in Nasarawa

Igbawase Ukumba

A political group, Salvage Nigeria Group (SNG), yesterday stormed Nasarawa State to mobilise support for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for presidency in 2023.

The Chairman of DAAR Communication, Chief Raymond Dokpesi, led the SNG political team to the state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Lafia, where he solicited for support to persuade Atiku to declare for the 2023 presidential race.

Addressing PDP critical stakeholders at the party’s secretariat in Lafia, the leader of the SNG, Dokpesi, said the truth of the matter was that Nigeria was in a complete mess presently.

According to him, “Nigeria is facing a lot of challenges. We need a Nigerian that is experienced, mature, competent, tested and has all it takes to unify the country.

“This country needs to be restructured. It needs to be reorganised, and we need somebody who is going to look at Nigeria fairly and justly, and give the people new hope.”

The DAAR Communication chief, therefore, appealed to Nigerians to be very patient and hopeful, and not lose faith that the country would remain united, progressive and also will remain successive.

“And by the grace of God, Atiku Abubakar and the PDP will provide the leadership that will take us out of this mess,” Dokpesi maintained.

Receiving the SNG team at the state PDP secretariat, the state party Chairman, Chief Francis Orogu, said Nasarawa State is desperate to see somebody who has the capacity to redress the mess in the Aso Rock.

“And we believe that Atiku is the man among many who is more than qualified to do this job. Therefore, having people like him in the contest for this position is going to give the party a lot of credit and hope.

“Believing that Nigerians are going to choose the best, Atiku Abubakar is one of the best this country can provide as president,” Orogu said.

