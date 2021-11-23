Rabiu’s ASR Africa Initiative Hands over Newly Built 150-bed N4bn Hospital to Police

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) has donated and handed over a newly built 150-bed hospital to the Nigerian Police in Abuja.

The initiative is the brainchild of the Founder/Executive Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu.

A statement yesterday, explained that the hospital, which was the first donation of the ASR Africa to the Police, was called the “ASR Africa Police National Reference Hospital, Abuja.”

The facility was developed at a cost of N4 billion with funding drawn from the annual $100 million ASR Africa Fund for Social Development and Renewal.

Speaking at the physical handover of the hospital building to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, Rabiu said the hospital project was conceived out of the desire to provide the best healthcare services and facilities for the Nation’s security operatives.

“The ASR Africa Police Hospital will bring qualitative healthcare closer to the people that protect lives and properties in the country as well as other Nigerians who will also be able to utilise the facility,” he added.

In his comments while receiving the original certificate of occupancy from the representatives of ASR Africa, Baba, commended the philanthropic work of the founder of BUA Group.

The IGP said the ASR Africa Police National Hospital was conceived, completed, and built to standard in record time without any hitch.

“We are really grateful to ASR Africa and Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for this first-of-a-kind donation of a mega hospital to the Police. It is heartwarming to know that there are patriotic individuals like Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu who are genuinely interested in providing support for the thousands of policemen, women, and their families through initiatives such as this.”, he added.

Also speaking on the activities of the ASR Africa Initiative, Ubon Udoh, its MD/CEO, said various grants had been awarded to educational institutions, health facilities, governments as well as non-governmental organisations as part of ASR Africa’s contributions to sustainable development in Africa.

“When ASR Africa began, we set aside $100 million yearly for various interventions in health, education and social development.

“Within nine months, we have shown how passionate we are about social impact and development especially in the areas of health care delivery, education, social development, and sustainable infrastructure across the country and Africa.

The brainchild of African industrialist, philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, the ASR Africa was established in April 2021, to provide sustainable, impact-based homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting health, education and social development within Africa.

