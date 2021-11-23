HoS Seeks Collaboration with Finance Ministry on MDAs Capacity Building

Olawale Ajimotokan and Fola Alaran in Abuja

The Head of civil service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folashade Yemi-Esan has called for robust collaboration between the Federal Civil Service Commission and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to help strengthen the performance of all the Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

She said this was necessary after observing that there has been an exponential decline in the capacity of most MDAs to discharge their planning, research and data management related responsibilities.

She spoke at the closing ceremony of a two- month training programme for the reinforcement of the planning officers cadre in the federal civil service.

She said: “Planning is central to the survival and growth of any organisation and the civil service cannot be left behind. Hence, when we observed the exponential decline in the capacity of some MDAs to discharge their planning, research and data management related responsibilities, it became evident that that we needed to take proactive steps to address the challenge”.

She tasked the selected officers to put in their best in designing and driving government strategic plans by demonstrating exceptional capacity in their respective MDAs towards the delivery of the nine-point agenda of the Buhari-led administration.

She also urged them to be actively engaged in the implementation of the National Development Plan for 2021-2025 which the Federal Executive Council recently approved to succeed the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) 2017-2020 which elapsed in December 2020.

