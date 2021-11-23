Ebonyi Community Petitions IG over Murder of Indigene

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Ugwuma Edda community of Ebonyi State at the weekend petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, over the gruesome murder of a Lagos-based Mr. Kelechi Amos Irem, from Ugwuma Edda, a village in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state

Kelechi was murdered in cold blood on July 31, 2021, by suspected members of a notorious group called ‘More Kan Be Done.’

The group, the petitioners alleged, was fingered in the maiming and murder of innocent people and destruction of the property of persons whom they consider as enemies or opponents of the state government.

The petition titled: ‘Complaint against Messrs Paul Okey Onu and Ifeanyi Orji Ekea and Many Others at Large of Afikpo South LGA) of Ebonyi State, and illegal and political attempt to prevent their arrest and prosecution by agents of the Government of Ebonyi State,” and authored by the law firm of Mudi Erhenede and Associates (Delta Chambers) on behalf of Messrs. Abia Onyike, Samuel Okam and Imo Chima, acting for themselves and other teeming members of Edda Rescue and intervention initiative of Afikpo South LGA of Ebonyi State, who hereinafter shall be referred to as ‘Our Clients’.

“Our clients have instructed us to write to your esteemed office pertaining the gruesome and cold blooded murder of one Kelechi Amos Irem, who hailed from Ugwuma Edda, a village in Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State on July 31, 2021.

“Our clients informed us that the following persons were involved in the killing of Irem.

“They are Paul Okey Onu, Arua Ikwor Ekpe, Azunna Oko Akuma (alias Zino), Anya Etuu, Abuchi Chiam Mark, Otura Anya, Ifeanyi Oji Ekea, Kenneth Agha Okoro (alias Mukoro), Nnachi Oji (alia Caprinwa), Sunday Ibiam Tom, Arua Udu Oji and Peter Ogbuagu Elekwa.

“The above-listed individuals who are well known all over Afikpo South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State are members of a notorious group of political enforcers known as and called ‘More Kan Be Done’, which has been fingered in the murder, maiming and destruction of the property of persons whom they consider as enemies or opponents of the said group.

“Attached hereto and marked appendix ‘A’ is a copy of a list of crimes allegedly committed by members of the said group in the past.”

The petitioners accused the state government of influencing the release of the suspects, who were remanded by a magistrate court which declined jurisdiction on the matter.

“Flowing from relentless public outcry from friends and relatives of the deceased, Irem, and members of a group known as Edda Resuce and Intervention Initiative (our clients), men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force in Ebonyi State were able to arrest Mr. Paul Okey Onu and Mr. Ifeanyi Orji Ekea in connection with the said gruesome and cold-blooded murder, and after a thorough and detailed investigation, the police charged the duo to court in charge No: MAB/627c/2021 on September 17, 2021.

“Subsequently, one Orji Joseph Amaechila was also arrested and charged to court in charge No: MAB/694c/2021. Attached hereto and marked Appendix ‘B’ are the certified true copies of the Charge Sheet and the record of proceedings in Charge No: MAB/627c/2021.

“Also attached hereto and marked Appendix ‘C’ are the certified true copies of the Charge Sheet and the record proceedings in charge No: MAB/694c/2021, for easy reference,” they said. The petitioners noted that the presiding magistrate declined jurisdiction and remanded the defendants in the above charges in the custody of the Correctional Centre Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, while the police continued to make spirited efforts to apprehend and possibly prosecute the other offenders, who remained at large.

